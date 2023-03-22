GameStop jumps after swinging to profit, ignites rally in meme stocks

GameStop jumps after swinging to profit, ignites rally in meme stocks
2min
GameStop jumps after swinging to profit, ignites rally in meme stocks

Meme stock GameStop Corp (GME.N) jumped nearly 40 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday after the video game retailer posted its first profitable quarter in two years, igniting a surge in other stocks popular among retail traders.

GameStop posted an adjusted profit of 16 cents per share for the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of 47 cents a year ago, helped by a tight lid on costs including job cuts.
 
The Grapevine, Texas-based company, in which billionaire investor Ryan Cohen serves as chairman and majority shareholder, recorded a 16 percent decline in costs during the quarter.

GameStop was the most-touted stock on investor-focused social media site stocktwits.com.

"The early signs on costs are encouraging, and expect profitability again in Q4 2023, but want to see the leverage in the non-holiday quarters before modeling full-year positive EBITDA," said Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz.
 
"Revenue headwinds in the core business remain."

Fourth-quarter revenue fell 1.2 percent to $2.23 billion.

Other popular stocks among retail traders also rose, with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N) gaining 10 percent, while Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O) added 11 percent.

The high interest rate regime of the past year has roiled stock markets, with speculative areas of the market such as meme stocks taking a severe blow. GameStop shares slid 25 percent in the past 12 months, compared to a 10.3 percent slide in the S&P 500 (.SPX).
 

