Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights

Variety
2023-03-23 | 07:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is considering bidding for streaming rights of a range of English football games, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the situation.

The rights under consideration would allow Apple to show Premier League games in the UK, as well as lower league matches run by the English Football League.

Apple and the Premier League did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comments.
 
Sports remains one of the biggest attractions for live viewing as US audiences increasingly switch from pay TV subscriptions to streaming apps.

Last year, major League Soccer and Apple TV had announced a partnership that will see every game streamed on the app for the next decade.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) too is working on a standalone app for watching sports content, according to a report from The Information in December.
 

Variety

Sports

Apple

Considers

Biding

English

Football

Streaming

Rights

League

Premier League

Amazon Inc

LBCI Next
Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs, trims forecasts
Crowds swarm Art Basel Hong Kong as galleries report sales bonanza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-09

Apple launches its new classical music streaming app for pre-order

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-09

Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-20

The week in Asia's major football leagues

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-08

Premier League charges against Manchester City

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:43

Terra creator Do Kwon reportedly arrested at Montenegro airport

LBCI
Variety
10:31

AI storytelling startup Tome records fast user growth, to launch paid tier soon

LBCI
Variety
10:22

Meta says a network fee is not the fix for European telecoms firms' financial problems

LBCI
Variety
10:01

Hex lands another $28M as data collaboration platform continues to gain traction

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Ogero announces open strike starting Friday

LBCI
World
12:05

US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-14

World Bank most concerned in MENA about Lebanon and Tunisia

LBCI
Middle East
05:06

Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app