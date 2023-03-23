News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
TikTok’s hearing in Congress is a reminder of Chinese startups’ identity crisis
Variety
2023-03-23 | 09:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
TikTok’s hearing in Congress is a reminder of Chinese startups’ identity crisis
TikTok, which now boasts more than 150 million monthly active users in the US, is set to testify before Congress on Thursday morning. Over in China, home to TikTok’s parent ByteDance, many startup founders and investors are preparing to stay up and watch the app’s CEO Shou Zi Chew take thorny questions over China’s potential influence on the short video giant.
To an extent, what happens to TikTok foreshadows the future of any Chinese tech company that will make it big in the US As tensions between the two superpowers rise, Chinese startups expanding in the West find themselves increasingly caught in between. At home, they face heightened restrictions over how their data flows out of China; in the US, their Chinese root is a constant source of national security concerns.
No other Chinese internet service is anywhere near TikTok’s global influence today, but even early-stage startups are thinking of ways to play down their Chinese identity to avoid being targeted by Western lawmakers down the road.
The most basic steps are to move their parent firm out of China to a more “neutral” country, such as Singapore, and store user data in the jurisdiction where they operate. The more resourceful and determined founders are going out of their way to emigrate abroad, build a substantial team on the ground and raise from American investors to show that their interests align with the citizens of their target market.
ByteDance has tried some of these tactics to localize TikTok’s operations, but its efforts didn’t seem to do much to placate US regulators so long as the app is still owned by a Chinese firm. Watching TikTok’s troubles start in the Trump administration and continue into the Biden era, venture capital firms that bet on China are getting angsty. Some of them are now advising their portfolio founders on how to obscure their Chinese origin and even seek a foreign passport.
Whether TikTok gets banned or not, its ordeal in the US already sounds an alarm to Chinese founders with Western ambitions — start thinking about the identity of your company from day one and be prepared for an increasingly hostile geopolitical environment.
TechCrunch
Variety
ByteDance
TikTok
China
Congress
Startup
Identity
Crisis
AI
Artificial Intelligence
Trend
Next
UNESCO launches $2.2 million project to revive Lebanon's cultural industry
Ubisoft’s new AI tool automatically generates dialogue for non-playable game characters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-22
TikTok CEO to tell Congress app is safe, urge against ban
Variety
2023-03-22
TikTok CEO to tell Congress app is safe, urge against ban
0
Variety
10:31
AI storytelling startup Tome records fast user growth, to launch paid tier soon
Variety
10:31
AI storytelling startup Tome records fast user growth, to launch paid tier soon
0
Variety
09:11
Why TikTok’s security risks keep raising fears
Variety
09:11
Why TikTok’s security risks keep raising fears
0
World
03:48
End to Taiwan ties nears as Honduras foreign minister goes to China
World
03:48
End to Taiwan ties nears as Honduras foreign minister goes to China
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:43
Terra creator Do Kwon reportedly arrested at Montenegro airport
Variety
10:43
Terra creator Do Kwon reportedly arrested at Montenegro airport
0
Variety
10:31
AI storytelling startup Tome records fast user growth, to launch paid tier soon
Variety
10:31
AI storytelling startup Tome records fast user growth, to launch paid tier soon
0
Variety
10:22
Meta says a network fee is not the fix for European telecoms firms' financial problems
Variety
10:22
Meta says a network fee is not the fix for European telecoms firms' financial problems
0
Variety
10:01
Hex lands another $28M as data collaboration platform continues to gain traction
Variety
10:01
Hex lands another $28M as data collaboration platform continues to gain traction
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-04
US FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies
Variety
2023-01-04
US FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies
0
Middle East
2023-03-02
Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah
Middle East
2023-03-02
Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah
0
Variety
2023-03-13
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
Variety
2023-03-13
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:15
Fuel prices see slight drop with minor exchange rate decline
Lebanon News
03:15
Fuel prices see slight drop with minor exchange rate decline
2
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan
3
Lebanon News
09:25
IMF warns Lebanon is at a 'very dangerous moment'
Lebanon News
09:25
IMF warns Lebanon is at a 'very dangerous moment'
4
Middle East
10:12
Syria, Saudi Arabia agree to reopen embassies
Middle East
10:12
Syria, Saudi Arabia agree to reopen embassies
5
Middle East
05:06
Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart
Middle East
05:06
Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart
6
Lebanon News
07:09
Ogero announces open strike starting Friday
Lebanon News
07:09
Ogero announces open strike starting Friday
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections
8
Lebanon News
14:20
US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem
Lebanon News
14:20
US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store