News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
DoorDash is adding three new retail partners and updating its shopping features
Variety
2023-03-23 | 09:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
DoorDash is adding three new retail partners and updating its shopping features
DoorDash is adding three new retail partners and updating its shopping features, the company announced on Thursday. Starting today, users can start placing orders for items at Lush Cosmetics, Victoria’s Secret and Party City. The announcement is part of DoorDash’s ongoing efforts to expand into new retail categories. The new partners join DoorDash’s current retail offerings across apparel, cosmetics, sporting goods, household essentials and more.
As for the new shopping features, DoorDash is optimizing the search and discovery experience on its platform to make it easier for users to search within a retail store to find specific items that they need. The new update brings more relevant in-stock options that users can quickly add to their cart.
The company is also making scheduling ahead options available to more consumers, and now with more options. A spokesperson for the company told TechCrunch in an email that some users will now see three options for delivery time windows, including “express” (typically under an hour), “standard” (or within two hours) and “schedule ahead” (up to 5 days in advance).
Last, DoorDash is making it easier for users to choose substitutions. In instances when the store is out of an item that a user ordered, the company has built in messaging automation to make communication between the customer and delivery person more seamless. When the delivery person marks an item as out-of-stock, the customer will receive a prompt in app to pick between other available options.
The delivery service has been working to develop its platform to become more than just a way to order meals from local restaurants. For instance, the company recently launched a way for DoorDash drivers to pick up consumers’ e-commerce returns and other packages for drop-off at UPS, FedEx or USPS locations.
Today’s announcement comes two days after DoorDash revealed that it will begin supporting the ability for customers to pay with cash for their online orders through a new feature for DoorDash’s white-label delivery solution for restaurants, DoorDash Drive, which allows restaurant owners to offer delivery from their own website or app while tapping into DoorDash’s courier network. The company says Chinese restaurants and pizza shops have been early adopters of the feature.
TechCrunch
Variety
DoorDash
Apps
Adding
New
Retail
Partners
Updating
Shopping
Features
Next
UNESCO launches $2.2 million project to revive Lebanon's cultural industry
Ubisoft’s new AI tool automatically generates dialogue for non-playable game characters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:30
Canva unveils a series of new features, including several AI-powered tools
Variety
09:30
Canva unveils a series of new features, including several AI-powered tools
0
Variety
09:02
WhatsApp introduces a new Windows client with better calling features
Variety
09:02
WhatsApp introduces a new Windows client with better calling features
0
World
2023-03-15
India plans new security testing for smartphones, crackdown on pre-installed apps
World
2023-03-15
India plans new security testing for smartphones, crackdown on pre-installed apps
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-08
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-08
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:43
Terra creator Do Kwon reportedly arrested at Montenegro airport
Variety
10:43
Terra creator Do Kwon reportedly arrested at Montenegro airport
0
Variety
10:31
AI storytelling startup Tome records fast user growth, to launch paid tier soon
Variety
10:31
AI storytelling startup Tome records fast user growth, to launch paid tier soon
0
Variety
10:22
Meta says a network fee is not the fix for European telecoms firms' financial problems
Variety
10:22
Meta says a network fee is not the fix for European telecoms firms' financial problems
0
Variety
10:01
Hex lands another $28M as data collaboration platform continues to gain traction
Variety
10:01
Hex lands another $28M as data collaboration platform continues to gain traction
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-04
US FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies
Variety
2023-01-04
US FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies
0
Middle East
2023-03-02
Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah
Middle East
2023-03-02
Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah
0
Variety
2023-03-13
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
Variety
2023-03-13
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:15
Fuel prices see slight drop with minor exchange rate decline
Lebanon News
03:15
Fuel prices see slight drop with minor exchange rate decline
2
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan
3
Lebanon News
09:25
IMF warns Lebanon is at a 'very dangerous moment'
Lebanon News
09:25
IMF warns Lebanon is at a 'very dangerous moment'
4
Middle East
10:12
Syria, Saudi Arabia agree to reopen embassies
Middle East
10:12
Syria, Saudi Arabia agree to reopen embassies
5
Middle East
05:06
Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart
Middle East
05:06
Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart
6
Lebanon News
07:09
Ogero announces open strike starting Friday
Lebanon News
07:09
Ogero announces open strike starting Friday
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections
8
Lebanon News
14:20
US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem
Lebanon News
14:20
US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store