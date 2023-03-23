DoorDash is adding three new retail partners and updating its shopping features

Variety
2023-03-23 | 09:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
DoorDash is adding three new retail partners and updating its shopping features
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
DoorDash is adding three new retail partners and updating its shopping features

DoorDash is adding three new retail partners and updating its shopping features, the company announced on Thursday. Starting today, users can start placing orders for items at Lush Cosmetics, Victoria’s Secret and Party City. The announcement is part of DoorDash’s ongoing efforts to expand into new retail categories. The new partners join DoorDash’s current retail offerings across apparel, cosmetics, sporting goods, household essentials and more.

As for the new shopping features, DoorDash is optimizing the search and discovery experience on its platform to make it easier for users to search within a retail store to find specific items that they need. The new update brings more relevant in-stock options that users can quickly add to their cart.

The company is also making scheduling ahead options available to more consumers, and now with more options. A spokesperson for the company told TechCrunch in an email that some users will now see three options for delivery time windows, including “express” (typically under an hour), “standard” (or within two hours) and “schedule ahead” (up to 5 days in advance).

Last, DoorDash is making it easier for users to choose substitutions. In instances when the store is out of an item that a user ordered, the company has built in messaging automation to make communication between the customer and delivery person more seamless. When the delivery person marks an item as out-of-stock, the customer will receive a prompt in app to pick between other available options.

The delivery service has been working to develop its platform to become more than just a way to order meals from local restaurants. For instance, the company recently launched a way for DoorDash drivers to pick up consumers’ e-commerce returns and other packages for drop-off at UPS, FedEx or USPS locations.

Today’s announcement comes two days after DoorDash revealed that it will begin supporting the ability for customers to pay with cash for their online orders through a new feature for DoorDash’s white-label delivery solution for restaurants, DoorDash Drive, which allows restaurant owners to offer delivery from their own website or app while tapping into DoorDash’s courier network. The company says Chinese restaurants and pizza shops have been early adopters of the feature.
 

Variety

DoorDash

Apps

Adding

New

Retail

Partners

Updating

Shopping

Features

LBCI Next
UNESCO launches $2.2 million project to revive Lebanon's cultural industry
Ubisoft’s new AI tool automatically generates dialogue for non-playable game characters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:30

Canva unveils a series of new features, including several AI-powered tools

LBCI
Variety
09:02

WhatsApp introduces a new Windows client with better calling features

LBCI
World
2023-03-15

India plans new security testing for smartphones, crackdown on pre-installed apps

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-08

Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:43

Terra creator Do Kwon reportedly arrested at Montenegro airport

LBCI
Variety
10:31

AI storytelling startup Tome records fast user growth, to launch paid tier soon

LBCI
Variety
10:22

Meta says a network fee is not the fix for European telecoms firms' financial problems

LBCI
Variety
10:01

Hex lands another $28M as data collaboration platform continues to gain traction

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-04

US FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-02

Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-13

Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13

Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app