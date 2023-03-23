DoorDash is adding three new retail partners and updating its shopping features, the company announced on Thursday. Starting today, users can start placing orders for items at Lush Cosmetics, Victoria’s Secret and Party City. The announcement is part of DoorDash’s ongoing efforts to expand into new retail categories. The new partners join DoorDash’s current retail offerings across apparel, cosmetics, sporting goods, household essentials and more.



As for the new shopping features, DoorDash is optimizing the search and discovery experience on its platform to make it easier for users to search within a retail store to find specific items that they need. The new update brings more relevant in-stock options that users can quickly add to their cart.



The company is also making scheduling ahead options available to more consumers, and now with more options. A spokesperson for the company told TechCrunch in an email that some users will now see three options for delivery time windows, including “express” (typically under an hour), “standard” (or within two hours) and “schedule ahead” (up to 5 days in advance).



Last, DoorDash is making it easier for users to choose substitutions. In instances when the store is out of an item that a user ordered, the company has built in messaging automation to make communication between the customer and delivery person more seamless. When the delivery person marks an item as out-of-stock, the customer will receive a prompt in app to pick between other available options.



The delivery service has been working to develop its platform to become more than just a way to order meals from local restaurants. For instance, the company recently launched a way for DoorDash drivers to pick up consumers’ e-commerce returns and other packages for drop-off at UPS, FedEx or USPS locations.



Today’s announcement comes two days after DoorDash revealed that it will begin supporting the ability for customers to pay with cash for their online orders through a new feature for DoorDash’s white-label delivery solution for restaurants, DoorDash Drive, which allows restaurant owners to offer delivery from their own website or app while tapping into DoorDash’s courier network. The company says Chinese restaurants and pizza shops have been early adopters of the feature.