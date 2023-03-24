News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gogoro scales battery swapping to new markets via B2B partners
Variety
2023-03-24 | 08:54
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Gogoro scales battery swapping to new markets via B2B partners
Taiwanese battery swapping giant Gogoro said Thursday it would expand into Singapore via a pilot with online grocery and food delivery platform Foodpanda.
The pilot is small-scale for now — only two battery swapping stations with 20 Gogoro-branded Smartscooters — but it is the latest in a string of B2B partnerships that Gogoro has tapped to enter new geographic markets.
When Gogoro went public last year via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Poema Global, CEO Horace Luke told TechCrunch that a big part of the company’s expansion strategy was partnering with local manufacturers to build electric two-wheelers with Gogoro’s swappable batteries. This would allow Gogoro’s core technology, the battery swapping infrastructure, to expand quicker outside of Taiwan by sidestepping the need to ship Gogoro-made Smartscooters.
In Taiwan, Gogoro had already partnered with OEMs like Yamaha, Suzuki, Aeon and PGO to build e-scooters with its batteries. Today, over 90% of Taiwan’s e-scooter sales are either Gogoro’s own Smartscooters or scooters built with its batteries. Over the last couple of years, Gogoro signed deals with Yadea and DCJ in China and Hero MotoCorp in India to build e-scooters for consumers in those markets. Aside from a handful of models from Yadea going around in China, the fruits of those OEM partnerships have yet to be realized. Hence the need for a more near-term expansion strategy.
“In the future, we want to work with local manufacturers and pursue the consumer market, but in terms of getting it off the ground and getting a network established, there’s been demand in the B2B market. They’ve approached us,” Jason Gordon, Gogoro’s VP of communications, told TechCrunch. “Our goal is to accelerate the transition to sustainable vehicles, so the fastest way we’ll get there is the path we’ll take.”
Aside from Singapore and its home base in Taiwan, Gogoro currently has B2B pilots either ongoing or launching in Indonesia, India, South Korea and the Philippines. In all of those markets, Gogoro is sending over its own Smartscooters from Taiwan, rather than waiting for local OEMs to build and ship their own scooter models. Gordon said shipping in scooters from Taiwan is a good way to prove the concept of the business model before pursuing a consumer push.
“For Gogoro, making an impact is the most important goal and launching our pilot with B2B deliveries makes sense for that,” Luke told TechCrunch. “Last-mile delivery riders travel six times as far as consumer riders, so these riders see the advantages that battery swapping can have on their business. B2B has been a growing segment for us in Taiwan as well. More than a quarter of all last-mile deliveries in Taiwan now use Gogoro battery swapping.”
Gogoro in Singapore
The partnership with Foodpanda in Singapore follows Gogoro’s announcement last September that the city-state’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) awarded it a sandbox pilot to deploy and validate battery swapping. Included in that announcement was a partnership with automotive group Cycle & Carriage to distribute Gogoro’s e-scooters in Singapore and operate and install battery swapping infrastructure there.
The Foodpanda pilot is live today, and involves C&C buying Gogoro 2 Series Smartscooters and leasing them to Foodpanda riders. The hope is that in the future, C&C will lease more scooters both to Foodpanda and to other B2B partners and riders. C&C will also service and maintain the scooters, which Gogoro says helps make the offering cost-comparable to motorcycles with internal combustion engines. Riders can swap out batteries at stations located at C&C’s service centers in the Alexandra and Ubi neighborhoods, with servicing available at the former location.
While the initial swapping stations will only be available for pilot participants, they’ll be located in public areas, no doubt with the goal of creating hype for swappable electric two-wheelers among other businesses and the general population.
The pilot is a hurdle that Gogoro needs to clear before it can get fully certified by the LTA and transition to commercial deployment, said Gordon.
TechCrunch
Variety
Gorgoro
Scales
Battery
Swapping
New
Markets
B2B
Partners
Transportation
Smartscooters
Next
Ukraine pushes for continued Russian Olympic exclusion
Amazon, other retailers revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-23
DoorDash is adding three new retail partners and updating its shopping features
Variety
2023-03-23
DoorDash is adding three new retail partners and updating its shopping features
0
Variety
2023-03-22
Amazon expands Fire TV lineup with more QLED models, entry-level 2-Series TVs and new markets
Variety
2023-03-22
Amazon expands Fire TV lineup with more QLED models, entry-level 2-Series TVs and new markets
0
Sports
2023-02-26
FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025
Sports
2023-02-26
FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025
0
Middle East
2023-02-22
UAE eyes renewables partnerships with India
Middle East
2023-02-22
UAE eyes renewables partnerships with India
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:22
Coinbase, SEC on collision course for 'existential' clash over crypto industry
Variety
10:22
Coinbase, SEC on collision course for 'existential' clash over crypto industry
0
Variety
10:10
Enter the Objaverse: 800,000 virtual props for AIs to play with
Variety
10:10
Enter the Objaverse: 800,000 virtual props for AIs to play with
0
Variety
09:59
Asteroid that could wipe out a city is near, but don’t fear
Variety
09:59
Asteroid that could wipe out a city is near, but don’t fear
0
Variety
09:48
Huupe, a ‘smart’ basketball hoop startup, raises its game with $11M
Variety
09:48
Huupe, a ‘smart’ basketball hoop startup, raises its game with $11M
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan
0
World
06:47
Emirates airline says 'substantial' ticket revenue trapped in Nigeria
World
06:47
Emirates airline says 'substantial' ticket revenue trapped in Nigeria
0
Variety
06:51
Abu Dhabi's ADNOC gears up for June listing of marine & logistics unit - sources
Variety
06:51
Abu Dhabi's ADNOC gears up for June listing of marine & logistics unit - sources
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
13:12
Lebanese banks and state clash over foreign currency obligations
Lebanon Economy
13:12
Lebanese banks and state clash over foreign currency obligations
2
Lebanon News
12:37
MEA shifts all flights one hour earlier for departure from Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:37
MEA shifts all flights one hour earlier for departure from Lebanon
3
World
12:05
US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing
World
12:05
US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing
4
Lebanon News
03:17
Fuel prices plummet
Lebanon News
03:17
Fuel prices plummet
5
Lebanon Economy
14:00
Public sector salaries: Seeking solutions in Monday Cabinet session
Lebanon Economy
14:00
Public sector salaries: Seeking solutions in Monday Cabinet session
6
Variety
04:24
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
Variety
04:24
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
7
Middle East
02:31
US carries out air strikes in Syria after American contractor killed
Middle East
02:31
US carries out air strikes in Syria after American contractor killed
8
Press Highlights
07:49
Lebanon's restaurant institutions have decreased in number since 2019: report
Press Highlights
07:49
Lebanon's restaurant institutions have decreased in number since 2019: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store