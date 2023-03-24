Ford to build next-gen EV truck at $5.6B factory in 2025

Variety
2023-03-24 | 09:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ford to build next-gen EV truck at $5.6B factory in 2025
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ford to build next-gen EV truck at $5.6B factory in 2025

Ford said Friday that its $5.6 billion BlueOval City complex outside of Memphis, Tennessee will include a truck plant capable of producing 500,000 electric vehicles a year.

The first vehicle to come off the line will be a next-gen electric truck, code named Project T3, in 2025.

Construction on at BlueOval City, the epicenter for its future EV and battery cell manufacturing and a key component toward its goal to sell 2 million EVs annually by late 2026, began last fall.

“BlueOval City is the blueprint for Ford’s electric future around the world,” Bill Ford, Ford’s executive chair said in a statement. “We will build revolutionary electric vehicles at an advanced manufacturing site that works in harmony with the planet, aligning business growth and innovation with environmental progress.”
 
The T3, which Ford says stands for Trust the Truck, will be a clean sheet design, unlike its current EV truck, the F-150 Lightning. The T3 will be a “software-defined” vehicle capable of over-the-air updates, the company said.

The automaker is developing its second-generation EV truck alongside with the all-new assembly plant in an effort to increase operating efficiencies, an area where Ford ha struggled.

The general assembly footprint will be 30% smaller than traditional plants while delivering higher production capacity, the company said. The plant will also use carbon-free electricity from the day it opens. Ford will use recovered energy from the site’s utility infrastructure and geothermal system to provide carbon-free heat for the assembly plant, a decision that the company said will save about 300 million cubic feet of natural gas typically needed each year to heat similarly sized vehicle assembly plants.

Other energy and water savings technologies will be used on the 3,600-acre campus such as a zero-waste-to-landfill site is designed to use no fresh water for its assembly processes.
 

Variety

Ford

EV

Electric Vehicle

Build

Next Generation

Truck

Factory

Memphis

LBCI Next
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
Terra creator Do Kwon reportedly arrested at Montenegro airport
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-23

Ford sees $3 billion pretax loss in its EV business this year

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-22

CodiumAI is using generative AI to help developers build code logic tests automatically

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-21

Ford unveils the all-new €45,000 Explorer EV for the European market

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-16

Culture Minister prevents Edison cinema building's demolition

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:22

Coinbase, SEC on collision course for 'existential' clash over crypto industry

LBCI
Variety
10:10

Enter the Objaverse: 800,000 virtual props for AIs to play with

LBCI
Variety
09:59

Asteroid that could wipe out a city is near, but don’t fear

LBCI
Variety
09:48

Huupe, a ‘smart’ basketball hoop startup, raises its game with $11M

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:44

Databricks pushes open-source chatbot as cheaper ChatGPT alternative

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

USAID's Community Support Program marks completion of 76 students' internships

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

Canada's annual inflation rate eases more than expected in Feb

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app