News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
This robot dog can play football on grass, mud and sand
Variety
2023-04-03 | 08:03
High views
Share
Share
2
min
This robot dog can play football on grass, mud and sand
Here’s a fun challenge: teaching a quadrupedal robot to successfully dribble a football ball. It is, in essence, a core component of RoboCup, the big international competition founded all the way back in 1996. Football is a great way to put a robot’s locomotion, agility and decision making to the test.
Two key differences with MIT’s Dribblebot: First, the RoboCup robots are generally bipeds. Second, and more importantly, this robot is designed to perform the complex task on uneven and changing terrain, adding yet another level of difficulty to the task.
“Past approaches simplify the dribbling problem, making a modeling assumption of flat, hard ground,” project co-lead Yandong Ji said in a post tied to the news. “The motion is also designed to be more static; the robot isn’t trying to run and manipulate the ball simultaneously. That’s where more difficult dynamics enter the control problem. We tackled this by extending recent advances that have enabled better outdoor locomotion into this compound task which combines aspects of locomotion and dexterous manipulation together.”
Potential terrains include grass (naturally), sand, gravel, mud and snow. The answer to all of the above is one that should be familiar to anyone with passing familiarity with the robotics space of late: simulation, simulation, simulation. In training, the physical robot is regarded as a “digital twin,” getting put through its paces as computers run 4,000 simultaneous simulations of different environments.
This sort of training clearly has broader applications beyond the admittedly narrow world of robot football. The debate around the efficacy of legged robots rages on, but one thing is certain: There are limitations to how far you can currently go on wheels.
“If you look around today, most robots are wheeled. But imagine that there’s a disaster scenario, flooding, or an earthquake, and we want robots to aid humans in the search and rescue process. We need the machines to go over terrains that aren’t flat, and wheeled robots can’t traverse those landscapes,” says MIT professor, Pulkit Agrawal. The whole point of studying legged robots is to go to terrains outside the reach of current robotic systems.”
Of course, Dribblebot has its own limitations, as well. Stairs and inclines still present a challenge for the little robot.
TechCrunch
Variety
Robot
Dog
Play
Football
Terrain
Grass
Mud
Sand
Next
Sequoia backs startup making it easier for businesses to invest in US Treasury Bills
AI startup Fourthline locks down $54M to bring better ID checks and compliance tools to the finance sector
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-02-20
Body of Ghana football player Atsu arrives home in Accra
Sports
2023-02-20
Body of Ghana football player Atsu arrives home in Accra
0
Sports
2023-02-17
FA to trial referee body cameras in grassroots football
Sports
2023-02-17
FA to trial referee body cameras in grassroots football
0
Sports
2023-01-17
Thousands sign petition to save 'sacred' Japan stadium where Ruth once played
Sports
2023-01-17
Thousands sign petition to save 'sacred' Japan stadium where Ruth once played
0
Variety
09:19
Thousands of Gen Z creators are using Fanfix to monetize content and interact with fans
Variety
09:19
Thousands of Gen Z creators are using Fanfix to monetize content and interact with fans
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:20
Lebanese Laetitia Aoun wins in Austria, gains silver medal
Variety
09:20
Lebanese Laetitia Aoun wins in Austria, gains silver medal
0
Variety
09:19
Thousands of Gen Z creators are using Fanfix to monetize content and interact with fans
Variety
09:19
Thousands of Gen Z creators are using Fanfix to monetize content and interact with fans
0
Variety
08:56
Germany in principle could block Chat-GPT if needed - data protection chief
Variety
08:56
Germany in principle could block Chat-GPT if needed - data protection chief
0
Variety
08:38
Acorns acquires UK’s GoHenry, a fintech focused on 6-18 year olds
Variety
08:38
Acorns acquires UK’s GoHenry, a fintech focused on 6-18 year olds
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
0
World
2023-03-14
Kremlin: No risk to Russia from failure of SVB bank in US
World
2023-03-14
Kremlin: No risk to Russia from failure of SVB bank in US
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
0
Press Highlights
03:18
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
Press Highlights
03:18
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:18
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
Press Highlights
03:18
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?
3
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
4
World
11:44
Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?
World
11:44
Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?
5
Press Highlights
02:02
Paris to Frangieh: Debate over your nomination still ongoing
Press Highlights
02:02
Paris to Frangieh: Debate over your nomination still ongoing
6
Middle East
04:19
Saudi prince pivots to peace after years of war
Middle East
04:19
Saudi prince pivots to peace after years of war
7
Middle East
12:12
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call
Middle East
12:12
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call
8
Variety
03:45
Lebanese Rime Harajly wins Mechanical Engineer of the Year in Dubai
Variety
03:45
Lebanese Rime Harajly wins Mechanical Engineer of the Year in Dubai
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store