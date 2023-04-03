Sequoia backs startup making it easier for businesses to invest in US Treasury Bills

Variety
2023-04-03 | 08:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Sequoia backs startup making it easier for businesses to invest in US Treasury Bills
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Sequoia backs startup making it easier for businesses to invest in US Treasury Bills

Amit Jain, former head of Uber’s Asia Pacific division, said on Monday that his new venture, Zamp Finance, has secured $21.7 million in seed funding.

Zamp Finance simplifies the process for businesses to invest their excess capital in US Treasury bills, providing a hedge against bank failures and other uncertainties. The US-registered startup’s seed round was led by Sequoia India and Southeast Asia, with participation from a number of high-profile executives including Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, former SoftBank chief operating officer Marcelo Claure and Doordash chief executive Tony Xu.

TechCrunch reported about the investment talks in May. Jain left Sequoia India and Southeast Asia, where he served as a partner, last year.

Zamp offers a treasury management platform that enables businesses worldwide to invest surplus cash in US Treasury bills and notes, partnering with BNY Mellon Pershing, which manages over $2 trillion. While the platform serves businesses of all sizes, it does not cater to individuals. US Treasury Bills are regarded as a safe investment, as they are backed by the full faith and credit of the US government, has high liquidity, predictable yield and tax benefits.

“Our customers, and a lot of them are startups, are not looking for a particular yield or want to speculate with the cash they have. They are looking for ways to keep their cash safe in a way that protects them from risks related to currency or institution,” said Jain in an interview.
 
Zamp has multiple appeal: It eases a firm’s access to financial instruments and serves as a corporate treasurer, allowing businesses to keep focus on their core operations. Zamp’s customers get brokerage accounts with BNY Mellon, meaning that their funds remain segregated from those of other customers.

Zamp declined to reveal how many customers it has, but noted that more than a hundred businesses signed up in two weeks following the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank.

“If all your money is in a bank, then you’re subject to the risks of the bank. It’s not something that people thought much about earlier, but obviously has been in the news for the last few weeks. Now an increasingly growing number of founders are thinking about diversification of cash into multiple bank accounts,” Jain said.

Zamp plans to add more financial instruments over time. Jain said the startup has evaluated several sovereign funds and corporate bonds, but he asserted that whether Zamp offers them to customers depends on their feedback and demand.
 

Variety

Sequoia

Backs

Startup

Making

Business

Easier

Invest

US

Treasury

Bills

Zamp

Doordash

LBCI Next
Western Digital says hackers stole data in ‘network security’ breach
This robot dog can play football on grass, mud and sand
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-27

Credit Agricole launches China M&A and investment banking business

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-04

Microsoft to invest in autonomous trucking startup Gatik

LBCI
World
06:30

Cineworld ditches sale of US, UK businesses after failing to find buyer

LBCI
World
05:12

Japan restricts chipmaking equipment exports as it aligns with US China curbs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:20

Lebanese Laetitia Aoun wins in Austria, gains silver medal

LBCI
Variety
09:19

Thousands of Gen Z creators are using Fanfix to monetize content and interact with fans

LBCI
Variety
08:56

Germany in principle could block Chat-GPT if needed - data protection chief

LBCI
Variety
08:38

Acorns acquires UK’s GoHenry, a fintech focused on 6-18 year olds

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:24

Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP

LBCI
World
2023-03-14

Kremlin: No risk to Russia from failure of SVB bank in US

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02

Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:18

Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app