Germany in principle could block Chat-GPT if needed - data protection chief

2023-04-03
Germany in principle could block Chat-GPT if needed - data protection chief
0min
Germany in principle could block Chat-GPT if needed - data protection chief

Germany could follow in Italy's footsteps by blocking Chat-GPT over data security concerns, the German commissioner for data protection told the Handelsblatt newspaper in comments published on Monday.

"In principle, such action is also possible in Germany," Ulrich Kelber said, adding that this would however fall under state jurisdiction. However, he did not outline any current plans to take such action.
 
Kelber said that Germany has requested further information from Italy on its temporary ban, which prompted Microsoft-backed (MSFT.O) OpenAI to take ChatGPT offline in the country.
 

OpenAI

ChatGPT

AI

Artificial Intelligence

Germany

Principle

Could

Block

Data

Protection

Chief

