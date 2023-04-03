News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Germany in principle could block Chat-GPT if needed - data protection chief
Variety
2023-04-03 | 08:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Germany in principle could block Chat-GPT if needed - data protection chief
Germany could follow in Italy's footsteps by blocking Chat-GPT over data security concerns, the German commissioner for data protection told the Handelsblatt newspaper in comments published on Monday.
"In principle, such action is also possible in Germany," Ulrich Kelber said, adding that this would however fall under state jurisdiction. However, he did not outline any current plans to take such action.
Kelber said that Germany has requested further information from Italy on its temporary ban, which prompted Microsoft-backed (MSFT.O) OpenAI to take ChatGPT offline in the country.
Reuters
Variety
OpenAI
ChatGPT
AI
Artificial Intelligence
Germany
Principle
Could
Block
Data
Protection
Chief
Next
Thousands of Gen Z creators are using Fanfix to monetize content and interact with fans
Acorns acquires UK’s GoHenry, a fintech focused on 6-18 year olds
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-24
OpenAI connects ChatGPT to the internet
Variety
2023-03-24
OpenAI connects ChatGPT to the internet
0
Variety
2023-03-17
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription launches in India
Variety
2023-03-17
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription launches in India
0
Variety
2023-03-17
Explainer: What is Generative AI, the technology behind OpenAI's ChatGPT?
Variety
2023-03-17
Explainer: What is Generative AI, the technology behind OpenAI's ChatGPT?
0
Variety
2023-03-14
Anthropic launches Claude, a chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT
Variety
2023-03-14
Anthropic launches Claude, a chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:20
Lebanese Laetitia Aoun wins in Austria, gains silver medal
Variety
09:20
Lebanese Laetitia Aoun wins in Austria, gains silver medal
0
Variety
09:19
Thousands of Gen Z creators are using Fanfix to monetize content and interact with fans
Variety
09:19
Thousands of Gen Z creators are using Fanfix to monetize content and interact with fans
0
Variety
08:38
Acorns acquires UK’s GoHenry, a fintech focused on 6-18 year olds
Variety
08:38
Acorns acquires UK’s GoHenry, a fintech focused on 6-18 year olds
0
Variety
08:33
Automakers accelerate drive to secure battery raw materials
Variety
08:33
Automakers accelerate drive to secure battery raw materials
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Lebanon depletes IMF SDR funds, leaving municipal elections unfunded
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Lebanon depletes IMF SDR funds, leaving municipal elections unfunded
0
Sports
2023-03-13
Chaos erupts during the final match of Lebanon's Football Championship
Sports
2023-03-13
Chaos erupts during the final match of Lebanon's Football Championship
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
0
Variety
08:03
This robot dog can play football on grass, mud and sand
Variety
08:03
This robot dog can play football on grass, mud and sand
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:18
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
Press Highlights
03:18
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
3
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
4
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
5
Press Highlights
02:02
Paris to Frangieh: Debate over your nomination still ongoing
Press Highlights
02:02
Paris to Frangieh: Debate over your nomination still ongoing
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
7
Middle East
04:19
Saudi prince pivots to peace after years of war
Middle East
04:19
Saudi prince pivots to peace after years of war
8
Lebanon News
06:51
Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:51
Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store