Lebanese Laetitia Aoun wins in Austria, gains silver medal
Variety
2023-04-03 | 09:20
Lebanese Laetitia Aoun wins in Austria, gains silver medal
Lebanese Taekwondo champion Laetitia Aoun won a silver medal at the Austrian Open Taekwondo Championship in the -57 kg category.
On her way to the final, Aoun beat her Kazakhstani opponent 2-0 in the round of 16. In the quarter-finals, Aoun (2-0) beat a player from Bosnia and Herzegovina and qualified for the semi-finals to beat her Austrian counterpart (2-0).
Laetitia then qualified for the final round to lose to her Turkish opponent (0-2) and win the silver medal, which was added to her tally of awards that she had previously won in foreign forums during her career.
Representing the Lebanese Taekwondo National Team, Laetitia Aoun has previously won bronze medals in the World Championship and Asian games. She also won a silver medal in the Asian Championship and gold and silver medals in the Arab Championship.
Variety
Sports
Lebanese
Athlete
Taekwondo
Silver
Medal
Austria
