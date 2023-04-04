News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Oil posts gains while attention shifts to demand side
Variety
2023-04-04 | 03:43
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Oil posts gains while attention shifts to demand side
Oil prices rose on Tuesday after OPEC+ plans to cut more production jolted markets the previous day, with investors' attention shifting to demand trends and the impact of higher prices on the global economy.
Brent crude futures were up 42 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $85.35 a barrel by 0632 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading at $80.85 a barrel, up 43 cents, or 0.5 percent.
Both benchmarks jumped more than 6 percent on Monday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, rocked markets with Sunday's announcement of plans to lower output targets by a further 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd).
The latest pledges bring the total volume of cuts by OPEC+ to 3.66 million bpd including a 2 million barrel cut last October, according to Reuters calculations - equal to about 3.7 percent of global demand.
"The buying spree from the OPEC+ output cut has calmed down and market attention has shifted to the future demand outlook," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, a unit of Nissan Securities.
"In the short term, demand is expected to rise for the summer driving season, but higher oil prices may intensify inflationary pressures and prolong interest rate hikes in many countries, which could dampen demand," he said.
Kikukawa also noted the impact could reignite concerns about the global financial industry.
The OPEC+ production curbs led most analysts to raise their Brent oil price forecasts to around $100 per barrel by year-end. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of this year, and to $100 for 2024.
The news added to investor worries about higher costs for businesses and consumers, raising fears an inflationary jolt to the world economy from rising oil prices will result in more rate hikes.
Market watchers have been trying to gauge how much longer the US Federal Reserve may need to keep raising interest rates to cool inflation, and whether the US economy may be headed for recession.
US manufacturing activity slumped to the lowest level in nearly three years in March and could decline further on tighter credit and higher borrowing costs.
"If crude oil can break above the strong band of resistance at $82/$83, it could get back to the mid to low $90s, but there will be sellers queuing up to sell at those levels," said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG in Sydney.
"But for anything more than that something has to change dramatically from the demand side of the equation," he said.
Reuters
Variety
Oil
Posts
Gain
Attention
Shift
Demand
Side
OPEC+
Next
Australia bans TikTok on government devices
Lebanese Laetitia Aoun wins in Austria, gains silver medal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-03
Dollar gains as surprise OPEC+ cut adds to inflation conundrum
World
2023-04-03
Dollar gains as surprise OPEC+ cut adds to inflation conundrum
0
World
2023-04-03
Gold drops as inflation risks after OPEC+ oil target cut raise Fed hike odds
World
2023-04-03
Gold drops as inflation risks after OPEC+ oil target cut raise Fed hike odds
0
Middle East
2023-04-02
Saudi Arabia, OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts
Middle East
2023-04-02
Saudi Arabia, OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts
0
World
2023-03-30
Stocks creep toward quarterly gain as bank fears subside
World
2023-03-30
Stocks creep toward quarterly gain as bank fears subside
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:11
Everstream, which applies big data to supply chain management, raises $50M
Variety
08:11
Everstream, which applies big data to supply chain management, raises $50M
0
Variety
08:09
Strivacity, which helps companies build secure login flows, nabs $20M
Variety
08:09
Strivacity, which helps companies build secure login flows, nabs $20M
0
Variety
08:05
China probes Micron for cybersecurity risks, urges Japan to stay out of US chip export curbs
Variety
08:05
China probes Micron for cybersecurity risks, urges Japan to stay out of US chip export curbs
0
Variety
07:52
Patreon rival Fanfix projects paying creators $50M by end of 2023
Variety
07:52
Patreon rival Fanfix projects paying creators $50M by end of 2023
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:52
Beirut Airport's traffic increases by 12.73 percent in March 2023
Lebanon News
06:52
Beirut Airport's traffic increases by 12.73 percent in March 2023
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
0
World
2023-01-31
Three years on, Britain still waits for Brexit dividend
World
2023-01-31
Three years on, Britain still waits for Brexit dividend
0
World
07:16
Bill Gates says calls to pause AI won't 'solve challenges'
World
07:16
Bill Gates says calls to pause AI won't 'solve challenges'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
4
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
5
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
7
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
8
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store