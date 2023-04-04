Swiss court upholds corruption ruling against mining magnate Steinmetz

A Swiss appeals court on Tuesday upheld a guilty verdict for corruption for mining magnate Beny Steinmetz, who was sentenced in Geneva two years ago in one of the mining world's most high-profile legal disputes.



However, it acquitted him of an earlier sentence for forgery. Steinmetz can appeal the verdict. His lawyer and spokesperson were not immediately available for comment.



The ruling followed seven days of hearings in which Steinmetz and two other defendants challenged an earlier verdict which found they had paid, or arranged payment, of bribes to obtain exploration permits for the world's richest untapped deposits of iron ore in Guinea and of forging documents to cover it up.

The higher court's three judges sentenced Steinmetz to three years' imprisonment of which 18 months must be served.



During the appeal, lawyers for Steinmetz called for his full acquittal or, failing that, for the case's closure on the grounds that Switzerland was not the appropriate venue to rule on the case since the alleged crimes were not committed there.