Tesla delivers 88,869 China-made EVs in March – CPCA

2023-04-04 | 06:50
Tesla delivers 88,869 China-made EVs in March – CPCA
Tesla delivers 88,869 China-made EVs in March – CPCA

Tesla (TSLA.O) sold 88,869 units of China-made electric vehicles (EV) in March for both domestic sales and exports, up 35.0% from a year ago, data published by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Tuesday.

That was up 19.4% from February, when the US electric car maker delivered 74,402 China-made Model 3 and Model Y electric cars.

By comparison, BYD sold 206,089 units last month with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and hybrids, up 97.5% from a year ago, CPCA data showed.

Globally, Tesla posted record quarterly vehicle deliveries in the January to March period, but quarter-on-quarter sales growth was modest despite price cuts as rising competition and a bleak economic outlook weighed.

Tesla's retail sales in China are poised to show the best quarter in the first three months, data from China Merchants Bank International(CMBI) showed, totaled 122,801 units as of March 26 and accounting for 13% in China's new energy car sales, which includes both pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars.

BYD took up 41% in that segment, CMBI data showed.



Reuters
 

