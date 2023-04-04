News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tesla delivers 88,869 China-made EVs in March – CPCA
Variety
2023-04-04 | 06:50
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Tesla delivers 88,869 China-made EVs in March – CPCA
Tesla (TSLA.O) sold 88,869 units of China-made electric vehicles (EV) in March for both domestic sales and exports, up 35.0% from a year ago, data published by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Tuesday.
That was up 19.4% from February, when the US electric car maker delivered 74,402 China-made Model 3 and Model Y electric cars.
By comparison, BYD sold 206,089 units last month with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and hybrids, up 97.5% from a year ago, CPCA data showed.
Globally, Tesla posted record quarterly vehicle deliveries in the January to March period, but quarter-on-quarter sales growth was modest despite price cuts as rising competition and a bleak economic outlook weighed.
Tesla's retail sales in China are poised to show the best quarter in the first three months, data from China Merchants Bank International(CMBI) showed, totaled 122,801 units as of March 26 and accounting for 13% in China's new energy car sales, which includes both pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars.
BYD took up 41% in that segment, CMBI data showed.
Reuters
Variety
Tesla
China
EV
CPCA
Electric
Vehicle
Car
Next
NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first
Hello AInstein! Robot with ChatGPT shakes up Cyprus classrooms
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-01
VW pledges to double down on EVs in China, urges extension of NEV tax breaks
Variety
2023-04-01
VW pledges to double down on EVs in China, urges extension of NEV tax breaks
0
World
2023-03-27
China's Baidu reveals more capabilities of AI-powered chatbot Ernie
World
2023-03-27
China's Baidu reveals more capabilities of AI-powered chatbot Ernie
0
World
2023-03-26
China's attitude towards developing stable, constructive Sino-US relations unchanged
World
2023-03-26
China's attitude towards developing stable, constructive Sino-US relations unchanged
0
World
2023-03-25
China's attitude towards developing stable, constructive Sino-US relations unchanged
World
2023-03-25
China's attitude towards developing stable, constructive Sino-US relations unchanged
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:11
Everstream, which applies big data to supply chain management, raises $50M
Variety
08:11
Everstream, which applies big data to supply chain management, raises $50M
0
Variety
08:09
Strivacity, which helps companies build secure login flows, nabs $20M
Variety
08:09
Strivacity, which helps companies build secure login flows, nabs $20M
0
Variety
08:05
China probes Micron for cybersecurity risks, urges Japan to stay out of US chip export curbs
Variety
08:05
China probes Micron for cybersecurity risks, urges Japan to stay out of US chip export curbs
0
Variety
07:52
Patreon rival Fanfix projects paying creators $50M by end of 2023
Variety
07:52
Patreon rival Fanfix projects paying creators $50M by end of 2023
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:58
Lebanese Parliament should adopt urgent judicial independence law: HRW
Lebanon News
05:58
Lebanese Parliament should adopt urgent judicial independence law: HRW
0
World
08:43
Finnish center-right eyes coalition talks as defeated Marin considers future
World
08:43
Finnish center-right eyes coalition talks as defeated Marin considers future
0
World
04:47
UK telecoms firm Virgin Media suffers widespread outages
World
04:47
UK telecoms firm Virgin Media suffers widespread outages
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Concerns grow as Lebanese banks go on strike
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Concerns grow as Lebanese banks go on strike
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
4
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
5
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
7
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
8
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store