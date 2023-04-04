Twitter’s new dog icon is sending dogecoin — sigh — to the moon

2023-04-04 | 07:24
Twitter’s new dog icon is sending dogecoin — sigh — to the moon
2min
Twitter’s new dog icon is sending dogecoin — sigh — to the moon

Today Twitter users are noticing that an image of a dog has been added to a place of prominence. You can see it for yourself on Twitter.com, where you will be greeted with a pup:
 
The particular dog image — a Shiba Inu — corresponds with the logo of the dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency.

Normally the swapping out or addition of an icon inside an app is not news. In this case cryptocurrency investors sent the value of dogecoin sharply higher in the wake of the inclusion of its logo in Twitter’s app. In short, the social media service’s update has led to a pump.

Here’s what dogecoin’s price has done in the wake of the dog’s inclusion:
 
Look I don’t want to live on this planet any longer either.

The greater context for this latest bit of Twitter-silliness is that the owner of the social media service, Elon Musk, is in court over dogecoin, looking to dismiss a massive suit relating to the cryptocurrency. In that suit, Musk’s lawyers recently called dogecoin a “legitimate cryptocurrency that continues to hold a market cap of nearly $10 billion,” arguing that Musk’s tweets thereof were just that. We suppose that this app update is part of Musk’s general view on the litigation.
 
As of the time of writing, the value of dogecoin has shot to around $12.4 billion. Perhaps the crypto winter is behind us.
 

Twitter

Logo

Dogecoin

Crypto

Currency

Icon

Court

Elon Musk

