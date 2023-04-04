News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Amazon wants to boost ten generative AI startups around the globe
Variety
2023-04-04 | 07:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Amazon wants to boost ten generative AI startups around the globe
Amazon’s first foray into the world of accelerator programs, designed to help early-stage startups build and launch, was focused on conversational AI back in 2016. Now, seven years later, Amazon has another AI accelerator – this time led by Amazon Web Services with a focus on the newest zeitgeist: generative artificial intelligence.
Announced today, AWS has created a 10-week program for generative AI startups around the globe. Generative AI startup founders within the cohort can expect to have access to AI models and tools as well as machine learning stack optimization and custom go-to-market advice. There’s also a Demo Day in San Francisco at the end of the program.
AWS will not invest in startups and does not yet have an AI/ML investment arm. That said, acceptees will receive up to $300,000 in AWS credits to help build their companies. Applications are open for the next two weeks and ten startups will be chosen, the company says.
While the company says that it is open to all startups, AWS’ AWS’ Global Head of Startups Howard Wright offered some specificity in a blog post announcing the accelerator as to who may full benefit – startups that have a minimum viable product, traction with customers, and are working on product value propositions – as well as already building on AWS – will receive most benefit, per Wright.
As for why now, isn’t it obvious? Generative AI, says Rob Ferguson, AWS’ Global Head of AI/ML Startups, has unlocked new developments and creativity. “Artificial intelligence and machine learning are some of the most transformative technologies of our generation, and have been a main focus area for Amazon for more than 20 years….[we’re] excited about what next big thing we can help power through the cloud,” Ferguson told TechCrunch.
“Our approach to generative AI is to invest and innovate across three layers of the generative AI stack to take this technology out of the realm of research and make it available to customers of any size and developers of all skill levels,” he said.
TechCrunch
Variety
Amazon
Boost
Ten
Generative
AI
Startups
Around
Globe
Artificial Intelligence
Next
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is a swoopy EV sedan that stands out in an SUV crowd
Twitter’s new dog icon is sending dogecoin — sigh — to the moon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-21
ChatGPT launches boom in AI-written e-books on Amazon
World
2023-02-21
ChatGPT launches boom in AI-written e-books on Amazon
0
Variety
03:43
Oil posts gains while attention shifts to demand side
Variety
03:43
Oil posts gains while attention shifts to demand side
0
World
2023-04-03
Pension protests raise tension between police, demonstrators
World
2023-04-03
Pension protests raise tension between police, demonstrators
0
World
2023-03-31
Taiwan calm in face of China raising tensions, President Tsai says in New York
World
2023-03-31
Taiwan calm in face of China raising tensions, President Tsai says in New York
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:11
Everstream, which applies big data to supply chain management, raises $50M
Variety
08:11
Everstream, which applies big data to supply chain management, raises $50M
0
Variety
08:09
Strivacity, which helps companies build secure login flows, nabs $20M
Variety
08:09
Strivacity, which helps companies build secure login flows, nabs $20M
0
Variety
08:05
China probes Micron for cybersecurity risks, urges Japan to stay out of US chip export curbs
Variety
08:05
China probes Micron for cybersecurity risks, urges Japan to stay out of US chip export curbs
0
Variety
07:52
Patreon rival Fanfix projects paying creators $50M by end of 2023
Variety
07:52
Patreon rival Fanfix projects paying creators $50M by end of 2023
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:58
Lebanese Parliament should adopt urgent judicial independence law: HRW
Lebanon News
05:58
Lebanese Parliament should adopt urgent judicial independence law: HRW
0
World
08:43
Finnish center-right eyes coalition talks as defeated Marin considers future
World
08:43
Finnish center-right eyes coalition talks as defeated Marin considers future
0
World
04:47
UK telecoms firm Virgin Media suffers widespread outages
World
04:47
UK telecoms firm Virgin Media suffers widespread outages
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Concerns grow as Lebanese banks go on strike
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Concerns grow as Lebanese banks go on strike
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
4
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
5
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
7
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
8
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store