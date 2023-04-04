Shuttlers raises $4M to fuel its shared mobility solution across Nigeria

Variety
2023-04-04 | 07:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Shuttlers raises $4M to fuel its shared mobility solution across Nigeria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Shuttlers raises $4M to fuel its shared mobility solution across Nigeria

Shuttlers, a Nigerian shared mobility company that allows individual and corporate passengers to take rides on multiple bus routes via an app, has raised $4 million in a new funding round led by Verod-Kepple Africa Ventures (VKAV), a Pan-African focused venture capital firm.

The round welcomed participation from follow-on investors, including VestedWorld, which led the mobility startup’s $1.6 million round 18 months ago. SheEquity, CMC 21 & Alsa, and EchoVC are the startup’s other backers in this round, which has seen the mobility company secure over $5.6 million in total venture backing.

Shuttlers’ business primarily focuses on corporate trips and commutes. In Lagos, Africa’s most populous city, the average professional who commutes to work daily or several times a week — whether with a personal car or danfo minibuses and okadas — meets roads riddled with intense traffic congestion and dangerous carbon emissions. Since transportation isn’t a common employee perk in Nigeria, what Shuttlers has managed to do since CEO Damilola Olokesusi launched the startup in 2016 is provide partner companies, in Lagos and Abuja, with a bus-sharing platform with mobility options for their employees.

With Shuttlers, these employees can book seats on one of the buses along predetermined and scheduled routes. Its other features include live bus tracking, optimal routing based on traffic, digital payments, and ride schedules. It has three payment plans: Companies pay full fare for employees, companies split fares with employees, and individual customers — unaffiliated with any partner company — pay fares themselves. The fares range from N850 (~$1.96) and N1300 (~$2.60).

Shuttlers has doubled down on traction since we covered its seed round in November 2021. Back then, the Lagos-based startup said it had over 100 buses plowing 30 routes across the city. Currently, nearly 260 buses go through 300 routes across Lagos and Abuja daily, according to co-founder and chief executive Olokesusi. Meanwhile, with a clientele of 80+ companies, including Interswitch, MainOne and Paga, the company sells over 9,000 tickets daily to individual and corporate passengers — and recorded 3 million trips, per its website. The company claims that more than 70,000 users have taken a ride on its platform.
 
Bus-hailing platforms don’t contribute to inner-city congestion like the more popular shared mobility segment: ride-hailing services. Its model is such that more people are encouraged to take public transportation and decrease private car ownership. Thus, in addition to helping commuters alleviate the stress of driving to work or using disorganized public transport, Shuttlers is playing its part in decreasing pollution and congestion. The mobility upstart claims to have reduced its commuters’ carbon footprint by 85 percent (about 4 million pounds of carbon dioxide emission). The company’s environmental impact is one reason why lead investor Verod-Kepple backed it, according to partner Ory Okolloh, who said in a statement, “[Shuttlers’] commitment to creating impact aligns with our vision for investing in entrepreneurs who are solving significant challenges and companies who have a positive impact on society.”

Shuttlers’ seed round, which the company secured after bootstrapping for four years and processing over $1 million in transactions, afforded it room to improve its tech, Olokesusi told TechCrunch. Now this additional financing secured by the 55-man team will help build infrastructure to power its mass transit business, enable employee transportation for more corporates and increase market share in a space that includes Techstars-backed Treepz as it expands to other cities within Nigeria. It will also ramp up hiring in its sales, marketing and customer support departments, Olokesusi added.
 
“Before our first funding, when we didn’t do marketing and PR, I think we had the highest market share in bus hailing and sharing space. But now, there’s no doubt that we are miles apart from the competition, in terms of the number of customers, the technology and routes. We have built an infrastructure that allows us to expand into different geographies within and outside Nigeria and supports multiple stakeholders, from partners and drivers to marshals and administrative bodies. Our main focus is to take over the bus-sharing space and be this huge startup that, you know, is very profitable,” Olokesusi said about Shuttlers’ position in Nigeria’s bus-hailing market, adding that the startup intends to go live in five other cities across the country by next year.
 

Variety

Shuttlers

Raise

Fuel

Shared

Mobility

Solution

Across

Nigeria

LBCI Next
Patreon rival Fanfix projects paying creators $50M by end of 2023
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is a swoopy EV sedan that stands out in an SUV crowd
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-03

Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-20

Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-11

Fuel prices edge up across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-08

Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:44

Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab

LBCI
Variety
09:23

Gardening help in the palm of your hand: 5 apps, phone tips

LBCI
Variety
09:05

Tidal’s new live feature will let you host a live DJing session

LBCI
Variety
08:59

Blockchain messaging protocol LayerZero raises $120M, hitting $3B valuation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28

Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-22

Tamara El-Zein to LBCI: Earthquake cannot be predicted

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-21

Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03

Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:57

Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:09

French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:26

Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US

LBCI
World
02:37

US says its forces kill a senior Islamic State leader in Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app