China probes Micron for cybersecurity risks, urges Japan to stay out of US chip export curbs

Variety
2023-04-04 | 08:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
China probes Micron for cybersecurity risks, urges Japan to stay out of US chip export curbs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
China probes Micron for cybersecurity risks, urges Japan to stay out of US chip export curbs

The US and China chip battle continues to escalate. In China, the country’s cybersecurity watchdog has initiated a probe into US memory chip maker Micron Technology, according to a statement from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) released on Friday. The development came on the same day that Japan announced plans to impose export restrictions on 23 types of equipment. Without mentioning China by name, the measures regardless are most likely to hit business between the two countries.

The cybersecurity probe mirrors moves being made by the US government against Chinese equipment makers over security concerns.

“In order to ensure the security of the key information infrastructure supply chain, prevent network security risks caused by hidden product problems, and maintain national security,” the statement from the CAC noted. 

Micron has said that business continues to operate as normal with and in China during the probe.

Japan’s proposals for export restrictions on 23 types of equipment — hardware used to make the most advanced chip technology — are expected to be officially implemented in July. The list of equipment includes ultraviolet lithography, cleaning, deposition and etching, according to Japan’s trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura. 

China being omitted in name comes at a time when relations are delicate between it and Japan. Beijing’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang, meeting with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi this past weekend, has been working on dissuading Tokyo from backing US semiconductor export restrictions on China. 

According to prepared remarks issued by the Chinese foreign ministry, in a Sunday meeting with Hayashi, Qin criticized the US over how it “brutally suppressed the Japanese semiconductor industry, and now it is repeating its old tactics against China.

“Don’t do to others what you don’t want others to do to you,” the statement said.

It also contained a warning: the restriction will “only stimulate China’s determination to become self-sufficient.” 

In the wake of sweeping rules rolled out in the US in October aimed at curtailing China’s ability to produce chips, the US, Japan, and the Netherlands reached an agreement earlier this year to curb exports of chip manufacturing tools to China to prevent Beijing from developing advanced weapons for military use. 
 
The limitations are not exactly a win-win, which complicates the situation. For example, they are likely to have a negative impact Japanese chip-making firms like Tokyo Electron, which has roughly 90 percent of the chip-coating and -developing equipment market. Screen Holdings, Advantest Corp and Nikon will also be impacted.  

The Netherlands, home to chip manufacturing firm ASML, also pushed ahead with its restrictions on exports of semiconductor equipment to China in March. 

“Due to these upcoming regulations, ASML will need to apply for export licenses for shipment of the most advanced immersion DUV (deep ultraviolet) systems,” ASML said. “It will take time for these controls to be translated into legislation and take effect.”

Seoul has yet to make a call on how it responds to Washington’s ban on chip-related technology exports to China. In late February, the US, Japan and South Korea held economic security dialogue in Honolulu, Hawaii, to discuss the semiconductor supply chain, the US chip subsidies and emerging technologies amid the US- China tech war. 
 

Variety

China

Probes

Micron

Cybersecurity

US

Chip

Export

Curbs

LBCI Next
Strivacity, which helps companies build secure login flows, nabs $20M
Patreon rival Fanfix projects paying creators $50M by end of 2023
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-03

Japan restricts chipmaking equipment exports as it aligns with US China curbs

LBCI
World
2023-03-11

US set to further tighten chipmaking exports to China - Bloomberg News

LBCI
World
2023-04-03

China dissatisfied with Japan's chip export restrictions - spokesperson

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

US seeks to prevent China from benefiting from $52 billion chips funding

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:44

Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab

LBCI
Variety
09:23

Gardening help in the palm of your hand: 5 apps, phone tips

LBCI
Variety
09:05

Tidal’s new live feature will let you host a live DJing session

LBCI
Variety
08:59

Blockchain messaging protocol LayerZero raises $120M, hitting $3B valuation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28

Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-22

Tamara El-Zein to LBCI: Earthquake cannot be predicted

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-21

Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03

Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:57

Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:09

French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:26

Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US

LBCI
World
02:37

US says its forces kill a senior Islamic State leader in Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app