Google workers in London stage walkout over job cuts

Variety
2023-04-04 | 08:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Google workers in London stage walkout over job cuts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Google workers in London stage walkout over job cuts

Hundreds of Google employees staged a walkout at the company’s London offices on Tuesday, following a dispute over layoffs.

In January, Google’s parent company Alphabet (GOOGL.O) announced it was laying off 12,000 employees worldwide, equivalent to 6 percent of its global workforce.

The move came amid a wave of job cuts across corporate America, particularly in the tech sector, which has so far seen companies shed more than 290,000 workers since the start of the year, according to tracking site Layoffs.fyi.
 
Trade union Unite, which counts hundreds of Google’s UK employees among its members, said the company had ignored concerns put forward by employees.

“Our members are clear: Google needs to listen to its own advice of not being evil,” said Unite regional officer Matt Whaley.

“They and Unite will not back down until Google allows workers full union representation, engages properly with the consultation process and treats its staff with the respect and dignity they deserve.”
 
A Google employee attending the protest, who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation, told Reuters that talks between employees and management had been "extremely frustrating."

"It has been difficult for those involved. We have a redundancy process for a reason, so that employees can make their voice heard," they said. "But it feels as if our concerns have fallen on deaf ears."

Google's senior management has been engaged in redundancy talks in many parts of Europe, in line with local employment laws.

Last month, workers at the company’s Zurich office in Switzerland staged a similar walkout, with employee representatives claiming Google had rejected their proposals to reduce job cuts.

“As we said on January 20, we’ve made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles globally. We know this is a very challenging time for our employees,” a Google spokesperson said.
 
“In the UK, we have been constructively engaging and listening to our employees through numerous meetings, and are working hard to bring them clarity and share updates as soon as we can in adherence with all UK processes and legal requirements.”

Google employs more than 5,000 people in the United Kingdom.
 

Variety

Google

Workers

London

Stage

Walk Out

Layoffs

Big

Tech

Companies

Job

Cuts

LBCI Next
Germany starts fine proceedings against Twitter over user complaints
Everstream, which applies big data to supply chain management, raises $50M
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-15

Swiss Google workers stage walkout as job cuts hit Europe

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-19

Big Tech braces for dismal profits, more job cuts

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-20

Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers in latest blow to tech sector

LBCI
World
09:00

Wall Street set for higher open on gains in tech, growth shares; jobs data eyed

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:44

Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab

LBCI
Variety
09:23

Gardening help in the palm of your hand: 5 apps, phone tips

LBCI
Variety
09:05

Tidal’s new live feature will let you host a live DJing session

LBCI
Variety
08:59

Blockchain messaging protocol LayerZero raises $120M, hitting $3B valuation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13

Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28

Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-22

Tamara El-Zein to LBCI: Earthquake cannot be predicted

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-21

Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:57

Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:09

French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:26

Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US

LBCI
World
02:37

US says its forces kill a senior Islamic State leader in Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app