News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Tfaker Marten
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tidal’s new live feature will let you host a live DJing session
Variety
2023-04-04 | 09:05
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Tidal’s new live feature will let you host a live DJing session
Tidal is rolling out a new feature that lets you act as a DJ and allow your friends to listen to your choices. The feature called Live is available for both HiFi ($9.99 per month) and HiFi Plus ($19.99 per month) subscribers of the streaming service.
This feature doesn’t exactly work like Spotify’s Group Sessions, which lets all participants control the song queue. Tidal’s Live feature puts one person in charge of the song selection (the initiator) — they handle the track listing. The Block-owned company has been testing it under the “DJ” moniker since last December, and now it is being rolled out to all users.
Users can create a session while listening to any song or playlist by tapping the Live button in the top-right corner. They can name the session and share the link with their friends. Those friends can click on the start listening to music if they are paying subscribers. If not, Tidal will ask them to join via a free trial.
Notably, whatever is in the session creator’s now playing queue becomes part of the session. But they can edit this list to make it more suitable to a session’s theme if needed. Tidal noted that the number of listeners in a session accounts for the number of streams per song. So if five people are listening to a track, it counts as five streams.
There’s a caveat though. You can only create and listen to a session in your registered country. So you can’t have a listening party with your cross-border friends.
Tidal says that you will see different live sessions on the home page including the ones by the company’s curators and your friends. The company said it is “learning and experimenting” with the section to make it more relevant to a user.
“With Live we wanted to do a couple of things. We thought Music is something that should be easily shared. We wanted to create something for your family’s designated DJ or a friend who is a tastemaker, who can easily showcase their taste. Think of this as a tech-enabled version of connecting the aux cable at the party,” Agustina Sacerdote, Global Head of Product at Tidal, told TechCrunch over a call. (While the aux analogy is great, not sure people still relate to it given our phones don’t have headphone jacks anymore).
In terms of social features, users can only see how many people are tuned into a session. But there are no features like reactions or comments. Sacerdote said that the streaming service is “envisioning” features like giving thumbs-up or thumbs-down reactions to the DJ’s choices.
Apart from releasing the feature, Tidal said that it is concentrating on supporting rising artists. The company is thinking of these artists as small businesses and wants to help them manage this stuff. It is leaning on Block’s expertise in helping small businesses and wants to build on that for artists. Though Tidal didn’t specify what tools it is making.
“We were very committed to this notion of helping artists better manage and grow their business, which is effectively their fans. So you can imagine a world in which Live become a tool with which artists manage and connect with their audiences,” Sacerdote said.
When TechCrunch asked if these tools would include things like merchandising, tickets, or NFTs, Tidal said “all those things are not out of question,” but didn’t elaborate if it plans to release any of them. In February, Spotify started testing NFT-gated playlists with select artists and crypto projects.
Last month, Tidal shut down its direct artist payout program in favor of an emerging artist project called Tidal Rising. The company has committed $5 million to this program, and the money will be used in hosting workshops and helping artists with studio recordings and promotional materials.
TechCrunch
Variety
Tidal
New
Live
Feature
Host
Live
Djing
Session
Music
Application
Streaming
Next
Oil posts gains while attention shifts to demand side
Lebanese Laetitia Aoun wins in Austria, gains silver medal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-14
Apple launches a new way to shop online for iPhone with help from a live specialist
Variety
2023-03-14
Apple launches a new way to shop online for iPhone with help from a live specialist
0
Variety
2023-03-09
Apple launches its new classical music streaming app for pre-order
Variety
2023-03-09
Apple launches its new classical music streaming app for pre-order
0
Variety
2023-02-22
Spotify launches ‘DJ,’ a new feature offering personalized music with AI-powered commentary
Variety
2023-02-22
Spotify launches ‘DJ,’ a new feature offering personalized music with AI-powered commentary
0
Sports
2023-02-07
Former Newcastle winger Atsu pulled alive from Turkey earthquake rubble
Sports
2023-02-07
Former Newcastle winger Atsu pulled alive from Turkey earthquake rubble
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:44
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
Variety
10:44
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
0
Variety
09:23
Gardening help in the palm of your hand: 5 apps, phone tips
Variety
09:23
Gardening help in the palm of your hand: 5 apps, phone tips
0
Variety
08:59
Blockchain messaging protocol LayerZero raises $120M, hitting $3B valuation
Variety
08:59
Blockchain messaging protocol LayerZero raises $120M, hitting $3B valuation
0
Variety
08:57
Germany starts fine proceedings against Twitter over user complaints
Variety
08:57
Germany starts fine proceedings against Twitter over user complaints
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
Tamara El-Zein to LBCI: Earthquake cannot be predicted
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
Tamara El-Zein to LBCI: Earthquake cannot be predicted
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-21
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
Lebanon News
2023-02-21
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:36
US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"
Lebanon News
10:36
US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
3
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
4
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
5
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
6
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
05:25
Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US
Lebanon News
05:25
Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US
8
World
02:37
US says its forces kill a senior Islamic State leader in Syria
World
02:37
US says its forces kill a senior Islamic State leader in Syria
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store