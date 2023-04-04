News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
26
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
26
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
Variety
2023-04-04 | 10:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
Jean Abboud, president of the Association of Travel and Tourist Agents in Lebanon revealed that the movement of passengers coming to Lebanon through Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport may exceed 400,000 passengers this April, announcing that 32 percent of them are Arab tourists from Jordan and Iraq, stating that "this is a very good percentage."
In a statement, he said that the high rate of bookings for the holidays will continue during April, stressing that it will extend until after Labor Day on the first of May.
He believed that the coincidence of the holidays with each other this year, starting with Easter among the Christian denominations that follow the Western and Eastern calendars, in addition to Eid al-Fitr and then Labor Day, constituted a positive factor that encouraged people to come to Lebanon to stay for a while.
He said that on this basis, "we see a very active movement in the airport's movement, as more than 12,000 passengers arrive in Lebanon from all destinations, including the Gulf, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and London."
He considered that "these long holidays formed an incentive for expatriates who live in faraway countries such as Canada and America to visit Lebanon, as it was unlikely that they would travel all this distance to spend two or three days, but in light of this long vacation, they may visit Lebanon for a period ranging between 10 and 15 days."
Abboud pointed out that the heavy traffic was expected, and he hoped that things would proceed properly along the line of the Saudi-Iranian agreement, as the "dream" would be completed with the return of Gulf and Saudi tourists to Lebanon, adding that this is a very positive indicator for the Lebanese tourism sector.
Lebanon News
Variety
Lebanon
Tourism
Sector
Arab
Tourists
Lebanese
Expatriates
Diaspora
Spring
Next
Oil posts gains while attention shifts to demand side
Lebanese Laetitia Aoun wins in Austria, gains silver medal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-13
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
Variety
2023-03-13
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
0
Lebanon Economy
07:21
Lebanon lost 50 percent of tourism sector labor force since 2019: Ramy
Lebanon Economy
07:21
Lebanon lost 50 percent of tourism sector labor force since 2019: Ramy
0
Variety
2023-03-12
Lebanon wins "Best Arab Tourism Site," "Best Arab Promotional Campaign"
Variety
2023-03-12
Lebanon wins "Best Arab Tourism Site," "Best Arab Promotional Campaign"
0
Variety
2023-03-04
Lebanon to nominate Kfardebian to be "Capital of Winter Arab Tourism"
Variety
2023-03-04
Lebanon to nominate Kfardebian to be "Capital of Winter Arab Tourism"
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:23
Gardening help in the palm of your hand: 5 apps, phone tips
Variety
09:23
Gardening help in the palm of your hand: 5 apps, phone tips
0
Variety
09:05
Tidal’s new live feature will let you host a live DJing session
Variety
09:05
Tidal’s new live feature will let you host a live DJing session
0
Variety
08:59
Blockchain messaging protocol LayerZero raises $120M, hitting $3B valuation
Variety
08:59
Blockchain messaging protocol LayerZero raises $120M, hitting $3B valuation
0
Variety
08:57
Germany starts fine proceedings against Twitter over user complaints
Variety
08:57
Germany starts fine proceedings against Twitter over user complaints
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-02
Brazilian model Cindy Mello dons Lebanese brand Georges Chakra
Variety
2023-01-02
Brazilian model Cindy Mello dons Lebanese brand Georges Chakra
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
General Security to stop receiving special requests for passports
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
General Security to stop receiving special requests for passports
0
World
10:19
Magnitude 6,6 earthquake strikes off coast of Viga, Philippines
World
10:19
Magnitude 6,6 earthquake strikes off coast of Viga, Philippines
0
Variety
2023-03-20
Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University
Variety
2023-03-20
Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:36
US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"
Lebanon News
10:36
US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"
2
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
3
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
4
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
5
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
05:25
Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US
Lebanon News
05:25
Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US
7
World
02:37
US says its forces kill a senior Islamic State leader in Syria
World
02:37
US says its forces kill a senior Islamic State leader in Syria
8
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Price of 95 octane fuel drops by 25000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Price of 95 octane fuel drops by 25000 LBP
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store