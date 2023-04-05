Coronation roles for Prince George, Camilla's grandchildren, says Buckingham Palace

Variety
2023-04-05 | 03:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Coronation roles for Prince George, Camilla&#39;s grandchildren, says Buckingham Palace
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Coronation roles for Prince George, Camilla's grandchildren, says Buckingham Palace

King Charles's grandson Prince George and the grandchildren of the Queen Consort Camilla will play major roles in the coronation of the British monarch next month, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday.

George, 9, the eldest son of heir to the throne Prince William, will be one of the king's four pages of honor who will accompany him at the grand ceremony on May 6, and join the procession through the nave of London's Westminster Abbey.

Camilla's four pages will be made up of her grandchildren Freddy Parker Bowles, and Gus and Louis Lopes, as well as her great-nephew Arthur Elliot.

British newspapers had previously reported that the queen consort wanted her grandchildren to play significant roles, even though their parents are the children from her marriage to her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

The announcement comes as the Palace also released a new official photograph of Charles and Camilla, and details of the invitation which will be sent out to the more than 2,000 coronation guests.

The artwork for this, designed by heraldic artist Andrew Jamieson, was hand painted in watercolor and gouache, and features a motif of the Green Man - an ancient figure from British folklore.

Flowers on the invitation, which will be made from recycled card, will appear in groupings of three - a nod to the king being the third monarch to be called Charles - and it will also feature a lion, a unicorn and a boar, taken from the royal couple's coats of arms.
 
 

Variety

Coronation

Roles

Prince George

Grandchildren

Buckingham

Palace

King Charles

UK

LBCI Next
Porn, sex abuse, gender: Pope tackles thorny issues in youth Q&A
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-22

Protests in France may impact King Charles’ visit - Buckingham Palace source

LBCI
World
04:45

King Charles III's coronation: what we know with month to go

LBCI
World
2023-03-10

Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward

LBCI
World
09:17

'Historic strength': Ukraine's Zelenskiy hails ties as Poland vows further support

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:25

Verto claims a quarter of SVB customers operating in Africa are opening accounts on its platform

LBCI
Variety
09:20

Blockchain builder Ava Labs partners with Korea’s SK Planet to expand Asia footprint

LBCI
Variety
09:07

FBI seizes Genesis Market, a notorious hacker marketplace for stolen logins

LBCI
Variety
09:05

Hyve gets a buzz going for its new social savings app

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:23

Australian mayor readies world's first defamation lawsuit over ChatGPT content

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28

US Treasury Department imposes sanctions on suspected drug traffickers in Syria, Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:55

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:22

Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials

LBCI
Variety
10:44

Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab

LBCI
World
01:14

China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app