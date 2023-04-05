News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Coronation roles for Prince George, Camilla's grandchildren, says Buckingham Palace
Variety
2023-04-05 | 03:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Coronation roles for Prince George, Camilla's grandchildren, says Buckingham Palace
King Charles's grandson Prince George and the grandchildren of the Queen Consort Camilla will play major roles in the coronation of the British monarch next month, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday.
George, 9, the eldest son of heir to the throne Prince William, will be one of the king's four pages of honor who will accompany him at the grand ceremony on May 6, and join the procession through the nave of London's Westminster Abbey.
Camilla's four pages will be made up of her grandchildren Freddy Parker Bowles, and Gus and Louis Lopes, as well as her great-nephew Arthur Elliot.
British newspapers had previously reported that the queen consort wanted her grandchildren to play significant roles, even though their parents are the children from her marriage to her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.
The announcement comes as the Palace also released a new official photograph of Charles and Camilla, and details of the invitation which will be sent out to the more than 2,000 coronation guests.
The artwork for this, designed by heraldic artist Andrew Jamieson, was hand painted in watercolor and gouache, and features a motif of the Green Man - an ancient figure from British folklore.
Flowers on the invitation, which will be made from recycled card, will appear in groupings of three - a nod to the king being the third monarch to be called Charles - and it will also feature a lion, a unicorn and a boar, taken from the royal couple's coats of arms.
Reuters
Variety
Coronation
Roles
Prince George
Grandchildren
Buckingham
Palace
King Charles
UK
Next
Porn, sex abuse, gender: Pope tackles thorny issues in youth Q&A
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-22
Protests in France may impact King Charles’ visit - Buckingham Palace source
World
2023-03-22
Protests in France may impact King Charles’ visit - Buckingham Palace source
0
World
04:45
King Charles III's coronation: what we know with month to go
World
04:45
King Charles III's coronation: what we know with month to go
0
World
2023-03-10
Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward
World
2023-03-10
Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward
0
World
09:17
'Historic strength': Ukraine's Zelenskiy hails ties as Poland vows further support
World
09:17
'Historic strength': Ukraine's Zelenskiy hails ties as Poland vows further support
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:25
Verto claims a quarter of SVB customers operating in Africa are opening accounts on its platform
Variety
09:25
Verto claims a quarter of SVB customers operating in Africa are opening accounts on its platform
0
Variety
09:20
Blockchain builder Ava Labs partners with Korea’s SK Planet to expand Asia footprint
Variety
09:20
Blockchain builder Ava Labs partners with Korea’s SK Planet to expand Asia footprint
0
Variety
09:07
FBI seizes Genesis Market, a notorious hacker marketplace for stolen logins
Variety
09:07
FBI seizes Genesis Market, a notorious hacker marketplace for stolen logins
0
Variety
09:05
Hyve gets a buzz going for its new social savings app
Variety
09:05
Hyve gets a buzz going for its new social savings app
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:23
Australian mayor readies world's first defamation lawsuit over ChatGPT content
World
04:23
Australian mayor readies world's first defamation lawsuit over ChatGPT content
0
Lebanon News
05:06
Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana
Lebanon News
05:06
Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana
0
Lebanon News
06:30
In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report
Lebanon News
06:30
In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28
US Treasury Department imposes sanctions on suspected drug traffickers in Syria, Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28
US Treasury Department imposes sanctions on suspected drug traffickers in Syria, Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
08:55
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
News Bulletin Reports
08:55
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
2
Press Highlights
02:22
Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions
Press Highlights
02:22
Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions
3
Press Highlights
04:02
Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report
Press Highlights
04:02
Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials
5
Variety
10:44
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
Variety
10:44
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
6
World
01:14
China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs
World
01:14
China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs
7
Lebanon News
03:41
Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut
Lebanon News
03:41
Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut
8
Lebanon News
06:30
In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report
Lebanon News
06:30
In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store