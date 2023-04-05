Porn, sex abuse, gender: Pope tackles thorny issues in youth Q&A

Variety
2023-04-05 | 06:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Porn, sex abuse, gender: Pope tackles thorny issues in youth Q&A
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
Porn, sex abuse, gender: Pope tackles thorny issues in youth Q&A

Confronting intimate accounts of abortion, gender identity and pedophilia, Pope Francis gamely takes part in a no-holds-barred encounter with young adults in a new film released Wednesday, accepting both questions and rebukes.

The documentary captures a meeting in Rome last year between ten young Spanish speakers from around the globe and the leader of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics.

He is met with an array of blunt questions and challenges, tearful personal stories and frank affirmations.

"Do you know Tinder?" asks Celia, one of the participants, in one of the milder questions of the four-hour session that covered issues ranging from migration and racism to mental health, LGBTQ rights, pornography and masturbation.

In "Conversations with the Pope", released Wednesday on the Disney+ streaming platform, the Argentine Jesuit does not shy away.

He engages with the many questions posed by the youths aged 20 to 25, a mix of Catholics, atheists and Muslims from diverse backgrounds.

From Francis's first entrance into the room in his white cassock, limping because of his "bothersome" knee, the contrast is startling with the group, some sporting tattoos or piercings or wearing baseball caps backwards, and greeting the pope informally.

If some of the young people shed tears while telling their deeply personal stories, others do not hesitate to challenge the pope in criticizing the Church as an institution. 

"What do you think of Church people or priests who promote hate and use the Bible to support hate speech?" asks Celia, who identifies as non-binary.

"These people are infiltrators who use the Church for their personal passions, for their personal narrowness," responds Francis, calling "narrow ideologies" one of the "corruptions" plaguing the Church. 

About the place in the Church for LGBTQ Catholics, Francis says "every person is a child of God", who "doesn't reject anyone".

"I don't have the right to kick anybody out of the Church. My duty is to always welcome," he says. 

A young man asks Francis why the Holy See archived a sexual abuse case against a Spanish priest he said had molested him at the age of 11. 

"You must be aware that there are many priests and bishops below you who are bad people," says the young man, Juan.

Francis thanks Juan for having reported the priest, saying it showed courage.

"It pains me that the sentence was mild... But now that there's a final judgement, I would like to have that case reviewed. You can count on that," he says.

- 'Less reverence' -
 
Francis himself does not spare criticism for the Church he leads. 

If priests do not engage with the faithful outside the Vatican, the Church gets rusty, he says, turning into a "club of nice people" who "lack the courage to get out into the suburbs".

The film was released during Holy Week, the most important event in the Christian calendar, and just days after the pope was hospitalized for three nights with bronchitis.

The goal was to "see one of the most influential people on the planet in dialogue with a group of young people whose lifestyle sometimes clashes head-on with the principles of the Church", said Marius Sanchez, who co-directed the film with fellow Spaniard Jordi Evole.

Sanchez acknowledged to AFP that even while enjoying the pontiff's trust, "we treated him with less reverence than he is used to".

The young people, most from South America, were selected because "they had interesting questions to ask", he said. During initial interviews, they were not told they would eventually be chatting with the pope.

The documentary, shot in June 2022 in Rome's working-class neighborhood of Pigneto, opens with rare footage of Francis sitting at his desk and having coffee in the dining hall of the Santa Marta residence where he lives in the Vatican.

The film includes some astonishing sequences, such as when one young woman describes to Francis in detail her online porn business, and how it has allowed her to spend more quality time with her daughter. 

In a question about the role of women within the Church, another young woman asks the pope: "What's keeping a woman from being in your position?"

The answer, in short: theological reasons.

Patiently and without condescension -- but without appearing to convince his audience either -- the pontiff explains the Church's position on allowing women to become priests, and on abortion.

Francis is even asked whether he himself ever wanted to be in a relationship, to which he responds: "I was in a relationship before I entered the seminary. But then I chose celibacy." 

- 'Middle-class worker' -
 
There are lighter moments, too, where the pope is seen joking with the group or sharing confidences about his personal life.

To a question about the dating app Tinder, the pope admits he does not know it, but responds: "It's funny, young people have an eagerness to meet and that's a good thing."

He tells the group that he does not have a salary, "But that doesn't worry me because I can eat for free."

The pope, born Jorge Bergoglio, says his humble lifestyle is not dissimilar to that of a "middle-class worker".

The former archbishop of Buenos Aires also reveals that he does not have a cellphone. "I'm a bit anachronistic about that," he says. 

As for his Twitter accounts, followed by some 54 million people, "they are managed by my secretaries". 
 
AFP

Variety

Pope

Tackles

Thorny

Questions

Answers

Porn

Sex Abuse

Gender

LBCI Next
German competition watchdog steps up monitoring of Apple
Coronation roles for Prince George, Camilla's grandchildren, says Buckingham Palace
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-02

Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service, bounces back from illness

LBCI
World
2023-04-01

Pope Francis leaves hospital after bronchitis treatment

LBCI
World
2023-03-31

Pope Francis set to leave hospital, attend Easter service, Vatican says

LBCI
World
2023-03-30

Pope Francis had peaceful night in hospital - Vatican source

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:25

Verto claims a quarter of SVB customers operating in Africa are opening accounts on its platform

LBCI
Variety
09:20

Blockchain builder Ava Labs partners with Korea’s SK Planet to expand Asia footprint

LBCI
Variety
09:07

FBI seizes Genesis Market, a notorious hacker marketplace for stolen logins

LBCI
Variety
09:05

Hyve gets a buzz going for its new social savings app

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:23

Australian mayor readies world's first defamation lawsuit over ChatGPT content

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28

US Treasury Department imposes sanctions on suspected drug traffickers in Syria, Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:55

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:22

Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials

LBCI
Variety
10:44

Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab

LBCI
World
01:14

China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app