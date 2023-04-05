Apple readies opening of its first retail store in India

Variety
2023-04-05 | 08:39
High views
Apple readies opening of its first retail store in India
2min
Apple readies opening of its first retail store in India

Apple is gearing up to open its first retail store in India to the public later this month, roughly two decades after the company began selling products and services in the South Asian nation that has grown to become the second largest internet market.

The iPhone-maker on Wednesday shared the barricade of its first retail store in India, called Apple BKC, that is situated at Jio World Drive Mall in Mumbai.

“Inspired by the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art unique to Mumbai, the Apple BKC creative includes colorful interpretations of the decals combined with many Apple products and services that will be available for our customers to discover,” the company said in a statement.

Apple also plans to launch its second India store, somewhere in New Delhi, in the coming quarters.

Apple has been aggressively hiring employees for its stores in India in recent months, according to recruitment posts. The company, which launched its online store in India in 2020, had initially planned to debut the first retail outlet in 2021 but delayed the plan amid coronavirus scare.

India, the world’s second largest smartphone market, currently contributes little to Apple’s bottom line but the iPhone-maker has said in the past that it’s bullish about its future prospects in the country.

Apple’s contract manufacturing partners Foxconn and Wistron have ramped up the local assembling for iPhone and other Apple gadgets in recent quarters. In a report last year, JP Morgan analysts estimated that Apple will expand its manufacturing capacity in India to produce 25 percent of all iPhones by 2025.
 

Variety

Apple

Readies

Opening

First

Retail

Store

India

