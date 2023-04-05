News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hype grows for SpaceX’s Starship orbital flight test, but barriers remain
Variety
2023-04-05 | 08:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hype grows for SpaceX’s Starship orbital flight test, but barriers remain
More and more hype is building for the first orbital flight test of Starship, SpaceX’s ultra-heavy launch system. That hype has started to reach a crescendo this week as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released an air traffic advisory identifying April 10 as a primary launch date. Adding gasoline to the fire, earlier today SpaceX CEO Elon Musk liked a tweet that simply reads “April 10” with a GIF of a rocket launching.
While April 10 is shaping up to be the closest we’ve come to an even semi-solid launch date, the FAA has yet to issue the all-important launch license to SpaceX. This final regulatory green-light is a nonnegotiable step before the company can conduct the test. As of yet, there’s been no indication that that license is imminently forthcoming.
Further, as Ars Technica science editor Eric Berger pointed out on Twitter, there is also a very real possibility of a civil suit being filed over environmental issues immediately following the issuance of the launch license. In this case, a judge would have the power to issue a temporary injunction blocking the flight test until that civil suit is resolved.
It would not be the first time SpaceX and environmentalists have clashed over the company’s activities at Starbase, the Starship development facility in Boca Chica, Texas. Immediately surrounding Starbase are wildlife refuges and a state park, both home to what environmentalists say are fragile ecosystems that could be existentially threatened by ongoing orbital operations. The FAA published its final environmental assessment of Starbase and the Starship flight program last summer, finding that SpaceX’s plans would not result in significant impacts to the environment and requiring the company to complete a number of mitigation measures before flight testing begins.
The Starship launch system is composed of a Super Heavy booster and an upper stage that’s also named Starship. The rocket has become critical to the future of the space economy, with multiple startups banking on it coming online for their business plans, as well as to NASA, which has made it a centerpiece of its Artemis program to return humans to the moon — not to mention its centrality to Musk’s own vision of expanding humanity to Mars.
TechCrunch
Variety
Hype
Builds
Grows
SpaceX
Starship
Orbital
Flight
Test
Barriers
Remain
Elon Musk
Next
Cranium launches out of KPMG’s venture studio to tackle AI security
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is okey-dokey
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:33
India's power output grows at fastest pace in 33 years, fueled by coal
World
04:33
India's power output grows at fastest pace in 33 years, fueled by coal
0
Middle East
2023-03-03
SpaceX capsule delivers latest four-member crew to International Space Station
Middle East
2023-03-03
SpaceX capsule delivers latest four-member crew to International Space Station
0
World
2023-03-03
Strike, protests in Greece as anger grows over train crash
World
2023-03-03
Strike, protests in Greece as anger grows over train crash
0
World
2023-03-02
US regulators rejected Elon Musk’s bid to test brain chips in humans, citing safety risks
World
2023-03-02
US regulators rejected Elon Musk’s bid to test brain chips in humans, citing safety risks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:25
Verto claims a quarter of SVB customers operating in Africa are opening accounts on its platform
Variety
09:25
Verto claims a quarter of SVB customers operating in Africa are opening accounts on its platform
0
Variety
09:20
Blockchain builder Ava Labs partners with Korea’s SK Planet to expand Asia footprint
Variety
09:20
Blockchain builder Ava Labs partners with Korea’s SK Planet to expand Asia footprint
0
Variety
09:07
FBI seizes Genesis Market, a notorious hacker marketplace for stolen logins
Variety
09:07
FBI seizes Genesis Market, a notorious hacker marketplace for stolen logins
0
Variety
09:05
Hyve gets a buzz going for its new social savings app
Variety
09:05
Hyve gets a buzz going for its new social savings app
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-04-04
Most Gulf markets gain but economic woes capital gains; Dubai flat
Middle East
2023-04-04
Most Gulf markets gain but economic woes capital gains; Dubai flat
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-09
Bkerke considers "third option" as Christian parties, KSA reject Frangieh's nomination
Press Highlights
2023-03-09
Bkerke considers "third option" as Christian parties, KSA reject Frangieh's nomination
0
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
0
Variety
08:32
Kia aims to reach $122B gross revenue by 2030
Variety
08:32
Kia aims to reach $122B gross revenue by 2030
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
08:55
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
News Bulletin Reports
08:55
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
2
Press Highlights
02:22
Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions
Press Highlights
02:22
Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions
3
Press Highlights
04:02
Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report
Press Highlights
04:02
Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials
5
Variety
10:44
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
Variety
10:44
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
6
World
01:14
China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs
World
01:14
China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs
7
Lebanon News
03:41
Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut
Lebanon News
03:41
Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut
8
Lebanon News
06:30
In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report
Lebanon News
06:30
In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store