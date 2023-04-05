News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Verto claims a quarter of SVB customers operating in Africa are opening accounts on its platform
Variety
2023-04-05 | 09:25
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Verto claims a quarter of SVB customers operating in Africa are opening accounts on its platform
Verto, a London-based B2B cross-border foreign exchange (FX) and payments enabler for startups and small businesses, said it has acquired a quarter of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) customers from Africa and the MENA region.
According to the startup’s own data, SVB had nearly 250 clients operating in both regions before its collapse — the American bank provided startups with venture debt, credit cards, and term loans. Thus, it is onboarding over 60 companies and venture firms (some with headquarters in the US and Europe), including Jumia, Chipper Cash and TapTap Send.
After the bank’s collapse, African startups have been forced to review their banking options to cushion them from future eventualities. Founders and investors who spoke to TechCrunch last month said they would hold funds in multiple bank accounts across big financial institutions, which are generally perceived to be safer. They said they would also leverage smaller fintechs such as Brex and Mercury that have more extensive FDIC protection (both platforms recently increased their provision to protect deposited funds up to $2.25 million and $3 million, respectively). Though local and homegrown options for African startups and investors were few and far between, it’s unlikely to remain the case in coming months as fintechs such as Verto are getting in on the action, attempting to position themselves as alternatives.
Verto’s primarily provides a cross-border platform that helps startups, SMEs and large corporates send, receive and exchange money in more than 190 countries. Clients can hold funds in their Verto accounts in up to 51 currencies. The company, which has over 7,000 clients, including MTN, Yoco and Interswitch, says its transaction volume grew 70 percent last year to over $3 billion. It expects to triple this volume within the next 12 months after carrying out some expansion plans as well as product launches. Among other things, the startup launched “safeguarded” USD accounts last month following SVB’s fallout.
“Depositing money with US banks is the most popular option for African startups but most of them rarely meet the conditions of doing so. Meanwhile, companies like us have simple banking solutions built and catered for startups based in Africa and other emerging markets. While we had been building this product, we recently launched in beta in light of these events where we’ve got an influx of demand from some startups and VCs,” co-founder and CTO Anthony Oduu told TechCrunch over a call, adding that customers can access up to 25 safeguarded accounts (holding different currencies) on Verto.
Safeguarded accounts are commonly used by UK financial institutions and bodies to protect UK-based customers by ring-fencing their funds from financial shocks. It doesn’t work like FDIC insurance or UK deposit schemes where deposits are capped at £85,000 and $250,000, respectively. Safeguarded accounts cover the total amount of relevant funds irrespective of how much a client holds in the bank. For instance, if a customer has £500,000 in such an account, they receive that amount should the bank dissolve.
Verto, as an E-Money institution, says it has extended these accounts to other international currencies regardless of the customer’s country of incorporation. The fintech company says it holds “designated safeguarding accounts” with accredited banks in the UK; neither the startup nor the banks can claim the funds in these accounts, Verto says. Should it go insolvent for any reason, customers’ funds remain protected. Meanwhile, funds protected under safeguarding obligations do not attract interest payments, unlike funds in typical insured accounts.
“From the moment we receive your funds for the execution of a payment service or for loading your wallets, we treat those funds immediately as funds to be safeguarded and will ensure they are not commingled with other funds,” the company said in response to questions on why founders and investors should use safeguarded accounts. “These funds are marked as ‘relevant funds’ to be safeguarded at all times and we move all relevant funds to the designated safeguarding accounts. We keep records of our client’s balances held with us and reconcile these daily so that we are never short on funds being safeguarded.”
Verto says it’s received more than $30 million in monthly deposit requests per company; however, Oduu notes that this money won’t sit idle in their accounts as most of its newfound clients plan to use Verto for operational purposes, such as payroll and payouts. The fintech, founded in 2018 by Oduu and Ola Oyetayo and backed by Y Combinator, has raised over $12 million from investors, including emerging markets-focused VC firm Quona Capital, Treasury (founded by Betterment’s Eli Broverman and Acorns’ Jeff Cruttenden) and Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP).
TechCrunch
Variety
Verto
Claims
Quarter
SVB
silicon Valley Bank
Customers
Operating
Africa
Opening
Accounts
Platform
London
Based
MENA
Region
Next
Coronation roles for Prince George, Camilla's grandchildren, says Buckingham Palace
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-29
Public sector employees stand against pay based on Sayrafa platform's daily rate
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-29
Public sector employees stand against pay based on Sayrafa platform's daily rate
0
Variety
2023-03-16
SVB collapse forces African startups to rethink their banking options
Variety
2023-03-16
SVB collapse forces African startups to rethink their banking options
0
World
2023-03-07
South African economy contracts 1.3% q/q in fourth quarter
World
2023-03-07
South African economy contracts 1.3% q/q in fourth quarter
0
Middle East
2023-02-12
Economic growth decreases in MENA region: IMF's Jihad Azour
Middle East
2023-02-12
Economic growth decreases in MENA region: IMF's Jihad Azour
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:37
India cracks down on betting games
Variety
08:37
India cracks down on betting games
0
Variety
08:29
Tesla more than tripled its Austin gigafactory workforce in 2022
Variety
08:29
Tesla more than tripled its Austin gigafactory workforce in 2022
0
Variety
08:26
For SUVs and EVs, subtlety is out and plundering nature is in
Variety
08:26
For SUVs and EVs, subtlety is out and plundering nature is in
0
Variety
08:23
Google to prohibit personal loan apps from accessing user photos, contacts
Variety
08:23
Google to prohibit personal loan apps from accessing user photos, contacts
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
0
Lebanon News
07:11
ISF foils operation to smuggle narcotics into Roumieh prison by drone
Lebanon News
07:11
ISF foils operation to smuggle narcotics into Roumieh prison by drone
0
World
2023-03-07
European shares inch up as Zalando jumps; Powell testimony in focus
World
2023-03-07
European shares inch up as Zalando jumps; Powell testimony in focus
0
World
06:40
Japanese military helicopter disappears from radar
World
06:40
Japanese military helicopter disappears from radar
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
3
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
4
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
5
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
6
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
7
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
8
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store