Lebanese-American film director Dana Itani won the Best NFT Film award at the International NFT Awards by ftNFT held in Dubai for her “The Iron Woman” film, the first Emirati sports film in virtual cinemas.



“The Iron Woman,” tells the triumphant story of a female athlete, an Emirati woman, who has a dream to participate in the triathlon competitions at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Directed by Itani, the film features footage of competitions and interviews through the journey of athlete Hana Al Nabulsi.









Currently playing exclusively in the Dana Today Cinema Room, in the Fastexverse, the film is an inspirational story dedicated to showing young women that they can break all gender barriers, especially in sports.