News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Investors join activists to press TotalEnergies on climate targets
Variety
2023-04-06 | 04:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Investors join activists to press TotalEnergies on climate targets
A group of investors with $1.1 trillion in assets under management has joined climate activist group Follow This in asking TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) shareholders to push for more ambitious targets on emissions cuts.
The resolution filed for the company's May 26 annual general meeting follows others that Follow This has filed for coming shareholder meetings at rival energy majors BP (BP.L), Chevron (CVX.N), Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and Shell (SHEL.L).
"To achieve the goal of (the) Paris (climate deal), the world has to almost halve emissions by 2030, but TotalEnergies has no plan to drive down emissions this decade," Follow this founder Mark van Baal said.
"These climate resolutions at Big Oil will show which investors are serious about resolving the climate crisis and which prefer to just talk about it."
The investor group co-filing the latest resolution represents 1.5% of TotalEnergies' shares.
Follow This wants the companies to commit to absolute emissions cuts by 2030, rather than intensity-based targets, including Scope 3 emissions from the combustion of the fuels they sell.
Measuring emissions by intensity means a company can technically increase its fossil fuel output and overall emissions while using offsets or adding renewable energy or biofuels to its product mix.
TotalEnergies has said its emissions will not register a big reduction by 2030 in absolute terms.
Scientists say the world needs to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 43% from 2019 levels by 2030 to have any hope of meeting the Paris Agreement goal of keeping warming below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
BP and Shell have recommended shareholders vote against the Follow this resolutions.
In 2020, the last time TotalEnergies shareholders voted on a Follow This resolution, the activist received 17% of the votes.
TotalEnergies' climate strategy was approved by about 90% of shareholder votes in 2021 and 2022.
Follow these resolutions at other oil majors last year received between 15% and 33% of the votes.
Reuters
Variety
Investors
Activists
TotalEnergies
Climate
Targets
Next
Big Oil accuses Biden admin of 'flip-flopping' on climate change cases
Earth had second-warmest March on record: monitor
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-21
Greta Thunberg, climate activists get court nod to sue Swedish state
World
2023-03-21
Greta Thunberg, climate activists get court nod to sue Swedish state
0
World
2023-03-11
Dutch farmers, climate activists get ready for pre-election protests
World
2023-03-11
Dutch farmers, climate activists get ready for pre-election protests
0
World
05:07
Zurich Insurance becomes second firm to quit climate alliance
World
05:07
Zurich Insurance becomes second firm to quit climate alliance
0
Variety
04:55
Big Oil accuses Biden admin of 'flip-flopping' on climate change cases
Variety
04:55
Big Oil accuses Biden admin of 'flip-flopping' on climate change cases
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:37
India cracks down on betting games
Variety
08:37
India cracks down on betting games
0
Variety
08:29
Tesla more than tripled its Austin gigafactory workforce in 2022
Variety
08:29
Tesla more than tripled its Austin gigafactory workforce in 2022
0
Variety
08:26
For SUVs and EVs, subtlety is out and plundering nature is in
Variety
08:26
For SUVs and EVs, subtlety is out and plundering nature is in
0
Variety
08:23
Google to prohibit personal loan apps from accessing user photos, contacts
Variety
08:23
Google to prohibit personal loan apps from accessing user photos, contacts
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:25
Four confirmed dead in Vietnam helicopter crash
World
05:25
Four confirmed dead in Vietnam helicopter crash
0
Middle East
2023-03-07
Oil CEO who will head 2023 climate talks calls for change
Middle East
2023-03-07
Oil CEO who will head 2023 climate talks calls for change
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-03
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
Press Highlights
2023-04-03
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
0
World
2023-04-03
German manufacturing activity downturn deepened in March - PMI
World
2023-04-03
German manufacturing activity downturn deepened in March - PMI
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
3
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
4
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
5
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
6
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
7
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
8
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store