Big Oil accuses Biden admin of 'flip-flopping' on climate change cases

Variety
2023-04-06 | 04:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Big Oil accuses Biden admin of &#39;flip-flopping&#39; on climate change cases
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Big Oil accuses Biden admin of 'flip-flopping' on climate change cases

Major oil companies on Wednesday accused the federal government of “flip-flopping” when it told the US Supreme Court that a lawsuit filed by several Colorado municipalities seeking climate change-related damages belongs in state court.

The justices had requested the Biden administration's opinion on a petition filed by ExxonMobil Corp. and Suncor Energy Inc. challenging a February 2022 federal appeals court's ruling that sent the case back to state court, a venue generally considered more favorable to the municipal plaintiffs.

In its brief, the government largely agreed with the Denver-based 10th US  Circuit Court of Appeals, which concluded none of the grounds cited by the companies to change the venue supported federal court jurisdiction.

But the oil companies said Wednesday that the government’s opinion was an about-face from the position taken just two years ago by the Trump administration and suggested the new thinking reflected a “desire to signal virtue” to political allies — not a genuine disagreement on legal theory.

“Rarely has this court seen a more cynical change in position,” the oil companies said.

The US  Department of Justice didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The venue question is a key point of contention in roughly two dozen lawsuits filed by states and municipalities accusing major oil companies of concealing and misrepresenting the dangers associated with burning fossil fuels.

The companies have denied the allegations and have argued the lawsuits should be heard in federal courts because they involve issues of national importance like energy policy and greenhouse gas emissions that cross state or international lines.

A representative for the Colorado municipalities on Wednesday said that six federal appeals courts have now rejected the oil companies' venue arguments, and urged the Supreme Court to follow suit.

The case, if the Supreme Court elects to take it, would give the high court a second chance to clarify which venues should hear the lawsuits filed by state and local governments, including Rhode Island, Delaware, Honolulu and Baltimore.

The high court first considered the jurisdiction question in 2021 in Baltimore's case. It issued a narrow ruling telling the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th US  Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider arguments for removal raised by the oil companies in that case, but didn't weigh in directly on which courts were proper.

The case is Suncor Energy Inc. et al. v. Board of County Commissioners of Boulder County et al., US  Supreme Court of the United States, case No. 21-1550.

For the energy companies: Kannon Shanmugam, Theodore Wells, Daniel Toal and William Marks of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison, Hugh Gottschalk and Eric Robertson of Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell.

For the municipalities: Marco Simons, Richard Herz, Michelle Harrison and Sean Powers of EarthRights International, David Bookbinder of the Niskanen Center and Kevin Hannon of the Hannon Law Firm.

For the US  government: Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim and Deputy Solicitor General Malcolm Stewart.
 
 

Variety

Big Oil

Biden

Climate Change

Cases

Climate

US

LBCI Next
Australian mayor threatens to sue over alleged ChatGPT defamation
Investors join activists to press TotalEnergies on climate targets
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-17

Biden administration tells Supreme Court Big Oil climate cases belong in state court

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-03

Italy's ski industry fires against climate change

LBCI
World
04:51

King Charles invited Biden for state visit, Biden accepted - White House

LBCI
World
2023-04-04

Biden to discuss risks of AI in Tuesday meeting with science advisers

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:37

India cracks down on betting games

LBCI
Variety
08:29

Tesla more than tripled its Austin gigafactory workforce in 2022

LBCI
Variety
08:26

For SUVs and EVs, subtlety is out and plundering nature is in

LBCI
Variety
08:23

Google to prohibit personal loan apps from accessing user photos, contacts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:25

Four confirmed dead in Vietnam helicopter crash

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-07

Oil CEO who will head 2023 climate talks calls for change

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-03

Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented

LBCI
World
2023-04-03

German manufacturing activity downturn deepened in March - PMI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:07

Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:46

The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe

LBCI
Middle East
05:31

Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app