News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Dealer pleads guilty in death of 'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams
Variety
2023-04-06 | 06:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Dealer pleads guilty in death of 'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams
A drug dealer pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl-laced heroin to "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams, leading to his death, a US district attorney said on Wednesday.
Irvin Cartagena "sold fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight in New York City" and "dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K. Williams", said Damian Williams in a statement.
Cartagena faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, with the possibility of up to 40 years behind bars, after signing a plea agreement stipulating the mix he sold caused the actor's death.
Williams, who starred as Omar Little in the acclaimed television series, died of an accidental drug overdose in September 2021.
The 54-year-old, who played the iconic Baltimore stick-up man in the groundbreaking show, was found dead in his apartment in New York.
Cartagena was among four men charged in February with conspiracy to distribute the tainted heroin that killed Williams.
Prosecutors said the co-conspirators "continued to sell fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight" for several months near residential apartment buildings in Brooklyn and Manhattan, even after they learned of the actor's death.
Fentanyl is a synthetic and extremely potent opioid, about 50 times stronger than heroin. The US Drug Enforcement Administration has called it the "deadliest drug threat facing this country."
Cartagena, who also went by "Green Eyes", was arrested in Puerto Rico in early February, a day before the other three were taken into custody in Manhattan.
The New York Police Department sent an undercover informant to buy drugs from the group and recorded a conversation in which one denied selling fentanyl-laced drugs, though tests detected both heroin and fentanyl in the substances, prosecutors said.
The Emmy-nominated actor died from "acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine," New York's chief medical examiner ruled.
Williams had been hailed for his role in "The Wire," in which he played a gay armed robber who specialized in holding up drug dealers.
He was also well known for the role of Albert "Chalky" White on the HBO series "Boardwalk Empire."
His work attracted the attention of a future president, with then senator Barack Obama calling Omar "a fascinating character."
The actor had spoken openly of his past struggles with drug addiction and had told US media that he had spent much of his earnings from "The Wire" on narcotics.
AFP
Variety
US
Crime
Williams
Entertainment
New York
Police
Department
Next
Airbus to open 2nd plane assembly line in China, double output
Australian mayor threatens to sue over alleged ChatGPT defamation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
02:32
Trump, newly charged, urges defunding Justice Department and FBI
World
02:32
Trump, newly charged, urges defunding Justice Department and FBI
0
Middle East
2023-04-05
Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem's Al Aqsa, Gaza launches rockets at Israel
Middle East
2023-04-05
Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem's Al Aqsa, Gaza launches rockets at Israel
0
World
2023-04-05
Australia may inadvertently fuel cybercrime, says data theft victim service
World
2023-04-05
Australia may inadvertently fuel cybercrime, says data theft victim service
0
World
2023-04-04
Russian children's commissioner rejects ICC war crime allegations as false
World
2023-04-04
Russian children's commissioner rejects ICC war crime allegations as false
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:37
India cracks down on betting games
Variety
08:37
India cracks down on betting games
0
Variety
08:29
Tesla more than tripled its Austin gigafactory workforce in 2022
Variety
08:29
Tesla more than tripled its Austin gigafactory workforce in 2022
0
Variety
08:26
For SUVs and EVs, subtlety is out and plundering nature is in
Variety
08:26
For SUVs and EVs, subtlety is out and plundering nature is in
0
Variety
08:23
Google to prohibit personal loan apps from accessing user photos, contacts
Variety
08:23
Google to prohibit personal loan apps from accessing user photos, contacts
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:25
Four confirmed dead in Vietnam helicopter crash
World
05:25
Four confirmed dead in Vietnam helicopter crash
0
Middle East
2023-03-07
Oil CEO who will head 2023 climate talks calls for change
Middle East
2023-03-07
Oil CEO who will head 2023 climate talks calls for change
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-03
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
Press Highlights
2023-04-03
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
0
World
2023-04-03
German manufacturing activity downturn deepened in March - PMI
World
2023-04-03
German manufacturing activity downturn deepened in March - PMI
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
3
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
4
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
5
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
6
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
7
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
8
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store