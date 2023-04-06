News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Airbus to open 2nd plane assembly line in China, double output
Variety
2023-04-06 | 06:26
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Airbus to open 2nd plane assembly line in China, double output
European planemaker Airbus will open a second final assembly line in China that will double its production capacity in the country, its CEO said Thursday.
"It makes a lot of sense for us, as the Chinese market keeps growing, to be serving local for the Chinese airlines, and probably some other customers in the region," Guillaume Faury said during a trip to China, where he is accompanying French President Emmanuel Macron on his state visit.
The framework accord for the new site was later signed by Faury at a ceremony attended by Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping, an AFP journalist saw.
Asia has become a key market for both Airbus and its US rival Boeing as demand for air travel climbs with an expanding middle class.
The new assembly line in Tianjin for Airbus’s hugely popular A320 medium-haul jets will begin operations in late 2025.
The first assembly site in Tianjin, opened in 2008, is turning out four A320s a month, and the company aims to up that rate to six a month this year.
AFP
World
Variety
China
Aviation
Airbus
Airbus
Plane
Assembly
Production
Double
Output
Next
Founder of TikTok parent company lost $17 billion in 2022
Dealer pleads guilty in death of 'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-02-14
Air India seals 250 plane order with Airbus as part of mega jet deal
Variety
2023-02-14
Air India seals 250 plane order with Airbus as part of mega jet deal
0
Variety
2023-04-01
VW pledges to double down on EVs in China, urges extension of NEV tax breaks
Variety
2023-04-01
VW pledges to double down on EVs in China, urges extension of NEV tax breaks
0
World
2023-03-18
Germany to buy Airbus civil helicopter and convert for combat, Business Insider reports
World
2023-03-18
Germany to buy Airbus civil helicopter and convert for combat, Business Insider reports
0
Variety
2023-02-16
Airbus targets 720 deliveries in 2023
Variety
2023-02-16
Airbus targets 720 deliveries in 2023
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:37
India cracks down on betting games
Variety
08:37
India cracks down on betting games
0
Variety
08:29
Tesla more than tripled its Austin gigafactory workforce in 2022
Variety
08:29
Tesla more than tripled its Austin gigafactory workforce in 2022
0
Variety
08:26
For SUVs and EVs, subtlety is out and plundering nature is in
Variety
08:26
For SUVs and EVs, subtlety is out and plundering nature is in
0
Variety
08:23
Google to prohibit personal loan apps from accessing user photos, contacts
Variety
08:23
Google to prohibit personal loan apps from accessing user photos, contacts
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:25
Four confirmed dead in Vietnam helicopter crash
World
05:25
Four confirmed dead in Vietnam helicopter crash
0
Middle East
2023-03-07
Oil CEO who will head 2023 climate talks calls for change
Middle East
2023-03-07
Oil CEO who will head 2023 climate talks calls for change
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-03
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
Press Highlights
2023-04-03
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
0
World
2023-04-03
German manufacturing activity downturn deepened in March - PMI
World
2023-04-03
German manufacturing activity downturn deepened in March - PMI
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
3
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
4
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
5
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
6
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
7
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
8
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store