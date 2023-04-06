News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ward Jouri
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi’s Savvy Games Group to acquire mobile games company Scopely for $4.9 billion
Variety
2023-04-06 | 08:13
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Saudi’s Savvy Games Group to acquire mobile games company Scopely for $4.9 billion
Savvy Games Group, a games and esports company that is part of the Saudi government’s Public Investment Fund, has agreed to acquire mobile games studio Scopely for $4.9 billion. Founded in 2011, Scopely is known for several popular mobile games including Yahtzee With Buddies, Star Trek Fleet Command, Marvel Strike Force, Stumble Guys and Scrabble Go.
The Los-Angeles based company had a $3.3 billion post-money valuation in 2020 after raising a $340 million funding round. Scopely has grown over the past few years with a number of notable acquisitions. In 2020, Scopely acquired Disney’s FoxNext Games, and in 2021, the company acquired Sony Pictures Entertainment’s GSN Games for $1 billion.
“Scopely is one of the fastest-growing games companies today, and we have long admired their ability to build loyal, engaged player communities,” said Savvy Games Group CEO Brian Ward in a press release. “At Savvy Games Group, our mission is to invest in – and grow – the global games community by inviting the best minds to join us.”
Scopely will operate as an “autonomous company” under the Savvy umbrella, which includes esports firms ESL and Faceit. The company will continued to be led by co-CEOs Walter Driver and Javier Ferreira.
“As part of the Savvy Games Group portfolio, we will continue to build one of the world’s most diversified mobile-first games companies,” said Scopely co-CEO Javier Ferreira in a press release. Our technology platform, market-leading studio ecosystem, and world-class team have always enabled us to stay one step ahead of the rapidly growing games industry, delivering long-lasting franchises that delight players around the world. We look forward to reimagining the future of play with Brian and the Savvy team.”
Savvy says the acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval, will strengthen its ability to deliver new products for the global gaming community. The company also says the acquisition will build on Scopely’s cross-platform approach to extend its live services expertise to new segments like PC, console and more.
Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that the Saudi Arabian government is betting $38 billion to become the next hub for the video-game industry, and that Savvy is looking to develop and acquire top-tier games.
The deal marks the sixth biggest acquisition in video games history in terms of price. The top place in this category goes to Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in a deal that’s still in the process of being completed, followed by Take-Two acquiring Zynga for $12.7 billion, Tencent buying Supercell for $8.6 billion, Microsoft purchasing ZeniMax for $8.1 billion and Activision buying King for $5.9 billion.
TechCrunch
Variety
Saudi Arabia
Savvy Games
Group
Acquire
Mobile
Games
Company
Scopely
PIF
Public Investment Fund
Next
Lebanon’s Fatima Msheik El Khoury wins Staff International Award for graduate medical education
Founder of TikTok parent company lost $17 billion in 2022
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-20
Microsoft banks on regulations to build a mobile games store
Variety
2023-03-20
Microsoft banks on regulations to build a mobile games store
0
Variety
2023-03-15
T-Mobile to acquire Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile in $1.35 billion deal
Variety
2023-03-15
T-Mobile to acquire Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile in $1.35 billion deal
0
Middle East
2023-03-03
Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6 percent
Middle East
2023-03-03
Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6 percent
0
Variety
2023-02-16
Saudi's PIF-owned unit buys $265 mln stake in Chinese gaming company VSPO
Variety
2023-02-16
Saudi's PIF-owned unit buys $265 mln stake in Chinese gaming company VSPO
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:32
Lyft re-launches EV service, starting with business travelers
Variety
09:32
Lyft re-launches EV service, starting with business travelers
0
Variety
09:22
AI bot ChatGPT faces growing scrutiny in Europe
Variety
09:22
AI bot ChatGPT faces growing scrutiny in Europe
0
Variety
09:11
Alga Biosciences wants to help climate change, one bovine burp at a time
Variety
09:11
Alga Biosciences wants to help climate change, one bovine burp at a time
0
Variety
09:09
True Anomaly wants to train space warfighters with spy satellites
Variety
09:09
True Anomaly wants to train space warfighters with spy satellites
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-18
The Three Blessed Massabki Brothers to be named saints
Lebanon News
2022-12-18
The Three Blessed Massabki Brothers to be named saints
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
0
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
2
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
3
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
4
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
5
Lebanon News
08:50
UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation
Lebanon News
08:50
UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
7
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
8
Lebanon Economy
11:35
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Lebanon Economy
11:35
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store