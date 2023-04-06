Lebanon’s Fatima Msheik El Khoury wins Staff International Award for graduate medical education

2023-04-06 | 08:15
Lebanon’s Fatima Msheik El Khoury wins Staff International Award for graduate medical education
Lebanon’s Fatima Msheik El Khoury wins Staff International Award for graduate medical education

Lebanese Fatima Msheik El Khoury was awarded the Staff International Award from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education International (ACGME-I) for 2023, an award that honors individuals who have made major contributions to education and international accreditation efforts. 

Fatima has been selected from all ACGME-I accredited programs around the world. Further, the Staff International Award honors staff members who provided remarkable service to the educational process, to the residents or fellows, and to meeting the ACGME-I Requirements.  

Fatima Msheik El Khoury holds a Ph.D., MBA, and a C-TAGME. Since 2015, she has been a member of the Department of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine at the American University of Beirut Medical Center in Lebanon.  

Additionally, she has been working continually to implement new projects that benefit the residency program and has completed her Ph.D. in health services while maintaining her role to graduate medical education (GME).
 

