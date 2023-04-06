News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ward Jouri
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tesla more than tripled its Austin gigafactory workforce in 2022
Variety
2023-04-06 | 08:29
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Tesla more than tripled its Austin gigafactory workforce in 2022
Tesla’s 2,500-acre manufacturing hub in Austin, Texas tripled its workforce last year, according to the company’s annual compliance report filed with county officials. Bloomberg first reported on the news.
The report filed with Travis County’s Economic Development Program shows that Tesla increased its Austin workforce from just 3,523 contingent and permanent employees in 2021 to 12,277 by the end of 2022. Bloomberg reports that just over half of Tesla’s workers reside in the county, with the average full-time employee earning a salary of at least $47,147. Outside of Tesla’s factory, the average salary of an Austin worker is $68,060, according to data from ZipRecruiter.
TechCrunch was unable to acquire a copy of the report, so it’s not clear if those workers are all full-time. If they are, Tesla has hired a far cry more full-time employees than it is contracted to do. According to the agreement between Tesla and Travis County, the company is obligated to create 5,001 new full-time jobs over the next four years.
The contract also states that Tesla must invest about $1.1 billion in the county over the next five years. Tesla’s compliance report shows that the automaker last year invested $5.81 billion in Gigafactory Texas, which officially launched a year ago at a “Cyber Rodeo” event. In January, Tesla notified regulators that it plans to invest another $770 million into an expansion of the factory to include a battery cell testing site and cathode and drive unit manufacturing site. With that investment will come more jobs.
Tesla’s choice to move its headquarters to Texas and build a gigafactory there has helped the state lead the nation in job growth. The automaker builds its Model Y crossover there and plans to build its Cybertruck in Texas, as well. Giga Texas will also be a model for sustainable manufacturing, CEO Elon Musk has said. Last year, Tesla completed the first phase of what will become “the largest rooftop solar installation in the world,” according to the report, per Bloomberg. Tesla has begun on the second phase of installation, but already there are reports of being able to see the rooftop from space. The goal is to generate 27 megawatts of power.
Musk has also promised to turn the site into an “ecological paradise,” complete with a boardwalk and a hiking/biking trail that will open to the public. There haven’t been many updates on that front, and locals have been concerned that the site is actually more of an environmental nightmare that has led to noise and water pollution. The site, located at the intersection of State Highway 130 and Harold Green Road, east of Austin, is along the Colorado River and could create a climate catastrophe if the river overflows.
The site of Tesla’s gigafactory has also historically been the home of low-income households and has a large population of Spanish-speaking residents. It’s not clear if the jobs at the factory reflect the demographic population of the community in which it resides.
TechCrunch
Variety
Tesla
Gigafactory
Tripled
Austin
Workforce
EV
Electric Vehicle
Next
India cracks down on betting games
For SUVs and EVs, subtlety is out and plundering nature is in
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-04
Tesla delivers 88,869 China-made EVs in March – CPCA
Variety
2023-04-04
Tesla delivers 88,869 China-made EVs in March – CPCA
0
Variety
2023-03-02
Everything Elon Musk and execs shared (and skipped) at Tesla Investor Day
Variety
2023-03-02
Everything Elon Musk and execs shared (and skipped) at Tesla Investor Day
0
World
2023-02-28
Audi will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - Audi Europe chief
World
2023-02-28
Audi will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - Audi Europe chief
0
Variety
2023-02-08
Here’s when Tesla CEO Elon Musk will finally reveal his Master Plan 3
Variety
2023-02-08
Here’s when Tesla CEO Elon Musk will finally reveal his Master Plan 3
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:32
Lyft re-launches EV service, starting with business travelers
Variety
09:32
Lyft re-launches EV service, starting with business travelers
0
Variety
09:22
AI bot ChatGPT faces growing scrutiny in Europe
Variety
09:22
AI bot ChatGPT faces growing scrutiny in Europe
0
Variety
09:11
Alga Biosciences wants to help climate change, one bovine burp at a time
Variety
09:11
Alga Biosciences wants to help climate change, one bovine burp at a time
0
Variety
09:09
True Anomaly wants to train space warfighters with spy satellites
Variety
09:09
True Anomaly wants to train space warfighters with spy satellites
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-18
The Three Blessed Massabki Brothers to be named saints
Lebanon News
2022-12-18
The Three Blessed Massabki Brothers to be named saints
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
0
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
2
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
3
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
4
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
5
Lebanon News
08:50
UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation
Lebanon News
08:50
UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
7
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
8
Lebanon Economy
11:35
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Lebanon Economy
11:35
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store