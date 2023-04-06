News
India cracks down on betting games
Variety
2023-04-06 | 08:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
India cracks down on betting games
India is cracking down on games that offer betting services by amending its IT Rules 2021 that will require self-regulatory bodies to ban apps that offer wagering, potentially disrupting a wide range of venture-funded startups that have mushroomed in the space in the past decade.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s minister of state for electronics and information technology, said at a press conference that online gambling and betting platforms presented challenges to New Delhi’s vision of open and safe internet. “Various startups run afoul of different state regulations. Notified rules will help bring uniformity, certainty.”
The Ministry of Electronics and IT has tasked the gaming industry, which represent a multi-billion dollars opportunity, to form self-regulatory bodies and in its amendment on Thursday said such bodies will determine what games are permitted in the country.
“These rules don’t deal with all the nuances and sophistication of games of chance and games of skills. We are bypassing that by laying out a basic principle that the moment an online game trespasses into involving betting and wagering, regardless of its core content, then it falls afoul of these rules,” he said.
Chandrasekhar said many online platforms have masqueraded as gaming have offered betting services and in some cases have been involved in criminal activities such as money laundering.
The vast majority of betting games focus on IPL, a two-month long T20 cricket tournament. Revenue for fantasy sports is estimated to grow as much as 35% this year to over $375 million, according to consultancy firm Redseer.
“Steep growth in fantasy sports gaming will come from tier 2 cities driven by increasing adoption of fantasy platforms and cross-migration of users from other games. Increased internet accessibility will give a push to the IPL economy. Our estimates suggest that the average revenue per user is expected to grow from INR 410 ($5) in IPL 2022 to INR 440 ($5.37) per user in IPL 2023,” the firm said.
TechCrunch
Variety
India
Cracks
Down
Betting
Games
IT
Technology
