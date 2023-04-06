Bold talk, slow walk as Brazil's Lula sets out to save Amazon

Variety
2023-04-06 | 08:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bold talk, slow walk as Brazil&#39;s Lula sets out to save Amazon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Bold talk, slow walk as Brazil's Lula sets out to save Amazon

When it comes to what some call his most important job -- saving the Amazon rainforest -- President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been talking the talk, vowing "Brazil is back" in the fight against climate change.

Now, environmentalists say it is time for him to walk the walk -- and for the international community to put its money where its mouth is by ramping up funding to protect the Amazon, a vital resource in the race to curb global warming.

Lula, who marks his 100th day in office Monday, has made a radical break with the environmental policies of far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, vowing to fight for zero deforestation in the Amazon after a surge of destruction the past four years.

The 77-year-old leftist got down to business on day one, signing a flurry of decrees to undo Bolsonaro's environmental legacy, create an inter-ministerial anti-deforestation task force and revive the suspended Amazon Fund, an internationally financed initiative to protect the rainforest.

But environmentalists say they are still waiting for the next step from him and respected Environment Minister Marina Silva: concrete actions to stop the destruction of the Amazon by land-grabbers, cattle ranches and illegal gold mines.

"We're finally back to having a quote-unquote 'normal' government," said Cristiane Mazzetti of Greenpeace Brasil.

"Now we're just waiting for it to enter the implementation phase," she told AFP.

"We need to see results."

- Show me the money -
 
Despite receiving a warm welcome on the world stage, Lula has struggled to get wealthy countries to fund the fight to protect the Amazon.

He came away from a high-profile White House visit with Joe Biden in February with a vague promise of US "intent" to support the Amazon Fund -- but with no date or amount specified.

In January, Germany pledged 200 million euros ($219 million) for the rainforest, including 35 million euros for the Amazon Fund, which was launched in 2008 with a $1 billion commitment from Norway.

But Brazil's efforts to get the European Union, Britain, France and Spain to contribute have yet to pan out.

Environmentalists say Lula's cash-strapped government is in a bind: it needs more money to reduce deforestation, but needs to reduce deforestation to attract more money.

"There are so many fronts where the government simply can't do anything because it doesn't have the resources," said Rodrigo Castro of environmental group Solidaridad.

One notable exception: a massive police and army operation launched in February to wrest back control of Brazil's biggest Indigenous reservation, the Yanomami territory, from thousands of illegal gold miners who had invaded it, triggering a humanitarian crisis.

- 'No time to spare' -
 
Years of impunity for destroying the forest mean the problem's roots run too deep for an instant fix, environmentalists say.

That became clear when Lula's second month in office set a new record for February deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon.

Activists say Lula's government needs to fight all-out on multiple fronts: massively upscale "command and control" operations; bust organized crime groups that profit from destroying the forest; invest big in the "green economy"; and keep its promise to resume creating new Indigenous reservations.

They describe it as a government with good intentions, but overwhelmed by the magnitude of the mess it faces.

"The administration's main mission so far has been just disarming the traps left by the Bolsonaro government," said Raul do Valle of the World Wildlife Fund-Brazil.

But the issue is urgent, with a slate of recent studies showing the Amazon's ability to absorb humans' carbon emissions is flagging.

"There's no time to spare," said Mazzetti.
 
AFP

Variety

Brazil

Politics

Environment

Amazon

LBCI Next
Massive sperm whale beaches itself, dies in Bali
India cracks down on betting games
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-10

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon up in February

LBCI
World
2023-01-24

Brazil’s new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation

LBCI
World
06:01

UK antitrust regulator looks at Amazon's takeover of vacuum maker iRobot

LBCI
World
02:04

Amazon plans to trim employee stock awards amid tough economy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:32

Lyft re-launches EV service, starting with business travelers

LBCI
Variety
09:22

AI bot ChatGPT faces growing scrutiny in Europe

LBCI
Variety
09:11

Alga Biosciences wants to help climate change, one bovine burp at a time

LBCI
Variety
09:09

True Anomaly wants to train space warfighters with spy satellites

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-18

The Three Blessed Massabki Brothers to be named saints

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:45

Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border

LBCI
Middle East
12:27

US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:45

Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9

LBCI
Middle East
05:31

Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:35

Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app