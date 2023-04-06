News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ward Jouri
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Honeycomb scores $50M investment as observability platform thrives
Variety
2023-04-06 | 09:07
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Honeycomb scores $50M investment as observability platform thrives
Honeycomb was founded in 2016 by two former Facebook engineers to create a new way of looking at application monitoring based on the internal tooling they had seen at Facebook. At the time, they foresaw a changing IT landscape that was being transformed by microservices and containerization and they believed (correctly as it turned out) that the modern IT stack required a different approach to monitoring.
Today the company announced a $50 million investment, a large sum in today’s tightening VC landscape. The new money brings the total raised to nearly $150 million, per the company.
What is attracting such intense investor interest at a time when rounds have tended to be much smaller? Christine Yen, co-founder and CEO at Honeycomb, says she and her co-founder Charity Majors saw this change coming and built a tool specifically for where the puck was going.
“What we saw in 2015 and 2016 is the world moving in a direction where that complexity was unavoidable whether in a heightened interest in being able to do things like breakdown by customer ID or this exploding complexity that was about to come onto the scene driven by Kubernetes, microservices and containers. We [believed] the world [was] going to need a tool like this that allows users to have both speed and flexibility,” Yen told TechCrunch.
And it turns out that they were right. The stack has changed, and they were in the right place at the right time to take advantage. As the world shifted from applications performance monitoring to observability, Yen says Honeycomb was at the forefront of this shift.
But the founders didn’t stop at making their product technically match the changing IT landscape, they also wanted to build something that developers wanted to use. They spent the first couple of years building the tooling and talking at conferences about the notion of observability. They realized that any tool they built required flexibility to match the requirements of each organization, and the customization has proven popular.
Yen won’t talk about many metrics at this point, but she says they have over 600 customers worldwide, and is happy to share the company’s net revenue retention rate, which measures if those existing customers are sticking around and expanding their usage.
“I think our stand-up metric here is that our net revenue retention is over 160%. Once [our customers] get it and they’re onboard, they grow and they grow and they grow. This reflects not only organic growth, but also again, us showing that we can eat into the budget, and whatever tools they have in place, because inevitably people have some other tool in place,” she said.
Yen says the product plays well in times like these with more budgetary scrutiny. “We are, of course, seeing what the rest of the market is seeing and that folks are being more careful about spend. But it just means that it’s an opportunity to do more of what we have already been doing, which is helping engineering teams do more with less,” she said.
As two women founders they are acutely aware of building diversity into every level of the organization as they build their company. “We have a majority woman board, we have a majority women leadership team, and our company is actually quite evenly distributed. Last I checked, we had 47% men, 43% women, 7% non-binary and the rest unspecified,” she said.
Yen believes if you give underrepresented folks a supportive place to work, they’ll thrive. “It turns out that folks who have been chronically underrepresented in tech don’t want to be hired because they are underrepresented, but because they just want to do good work in an environment where that will be the most interesting thing about them,” Yen said.
Today’s $50 million investment was led by Headline with participation from existing investors Insight Partners and Scale Ventures. The company’s most recent investment prior to this was another $50 million in 2020 led by Insight.
TechCrunch
Variety
Honeycomb
Observability
Platform
Investment
Thrives
Next
Lebanese-American Dana Itani wins Best NFT Film Award in Dubai
Verto claims a quarter of SVB customers operating in Africa are opening accounts on its platform
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-14
Metaverse payment platform Tilia gets new strategic investment from JP Morgan
Variety
2023-03-14
Metaverse payment platform Tilia gets new strategic investment from JP Morgan
0
Variety
2023-02-07
New social investment platform Follow taps influencers to mirror their investment strategies
Variety
2023-02-07
New social investment platform Follow taps influencers to mirror their investment strategies
0
Variety
2023-04-05
Verto claims a quarter of SVB customers operating in Africa are opening accounts on its platform
Variety
2023-04-05
Verto claims a quarter of SVB customers operating in Africa are opening accounts on its platform
0
Middle East
2023-04-04
Kuwait's Agility secures derivative transaction with banks to hedge DSV investment
Middle East
2023-04-04
Kuwait's Agility secures derivative transaction with banks to hedge DSV investment
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:32
Lyft re-launches EV service, starting with business travelers
Variety
09:32
Lyft re-launches EV service, starting with business travelers
0
Variety
09:22
AI bot ChatGPT faces growing scrutiny in Europe
Variety
09:22
AI bot ChatGPT faces growing scrutiny in Europe
0
Variety
09:11
Alga Biosciences wants to help climate change, one bovine burp at a time
Variety
09:11
Alga Biosciences wants to help climate change, one bovine burp at a time
0
Variety
09:09
True Anomaly wants to train space warfighters with spy satellites
Variety
09:09
True Anomaly wants to train space warfighters with spy satellites
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-18
The Three Blessed Massabki Brothers to be named saints
Lebanon News
2022-12-18
The Three Blessed Massabki Brothers to be named saints
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
0
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
2
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
3
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
4
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
5
Lebanon News
08:50
UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation
Lebanon News
08:50
UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
7
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
8
Lebanon Economy
11:35
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Lebanon Economy
11:35
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store