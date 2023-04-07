News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
23
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Religious Movies
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
23
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Space-based NASA instrument to track pollution over North America
Variety
2023-04-07 | 02:52
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Space-based NASA instrument to track pollution over North America
A Falcon 9 rocket successfully blasted off from Florida into space on Friday carrying a new NASA device that can track air pollution over North America down to the neighborhood level.
The launch, which took place at 12:30 am (0430 GMT), will bring into orbit the Tropospheric Emissions Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO) instrument, which will allow scientists to monitor air pollutants and their emission sources more extensively than ever before.
The data will be used by the US Environmental Protection Agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other agencies responsible for tackling atmospheric pollution.
"TEMPO will be measuring pollution and air quality across greater North America on an hourly basis during the daytime, all the way from Puerto Rico up to the tar sands of Canada," said Kevin Daugherty, NASA's TEMPO project manager.
A unique feature of TEMPO, which is about the size of a washing machine and has been described as a chemistry laboratory in space, is that it will be hosted on an Intelsat communications satellite in geostationary orbit.
"Geostationary orbit is a common orbit for weather satellites and communications satellites, but an air quality instrument measuring gases hadn't been there yet," said Caroline Nowlan, an atmospheric physicist at the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.
Existing pollution-monitoring satellites are in low Earth orbit, which means they can only provide observations once a day at a fixed time.
"We can get measurements, say, over New York City at 1:30 in the afternoon," Nowlan said. "But that's just one data point over New York City over a day.
"The great thing about TEMPO is that for the first time we'll be able to make hourly measurements over North America, so we'll be able to see what's happening over a whole day as long as the sun is up."
In geostationary orbit 22,236 miles (35,786 kilometers) above the equator, TEMPO will match the rotation of the Earth, meaning it will stay over the same location -- North America -- at all times.
TEMPO will be able to measure atmospheric pollution down to a spatial resolution of four square miles (10 square kilometers), or neighborhood level.
Daugherty said TEMPO will power up at the end of May or in early June and begin producing data in October, although it will not be made available to the public until April of next year.
- Multiple applications -
TEMPO will have multiple applications from measuring levels of various pollutants to providing air quality forecasts and helping the development of emission-control strategies.
More than 40 percent of the US population, 137 million people, live in places with unhealthy levels of particle pollution or ozone, according to the American Lung Association, and air pollution is blamed for some 60,000 premature deaths a year.
Among the pollutants tracked by TEMPO will be nitrogen dioxide, produced from the combustion of fossil fuels, formaldehyde and ozone.
The data will be made available online for members of the public to monitor air quality information in their local area.
"Ozone up high is great. It protects us from ultraviolet radiation and allows life to exist on Earth," Nowlan said.
"But when ozone is at the surface, it's a pollutant and it's harmful to humans and also to crops and ecosystems."
TEMPO will also be able to track pollution caused by wildfires, which are becoming increasingly common and damaging as a result of climate change.
The TEMPO device, made by Ball Aerospace, is what is known as a spectrometer.
"It measures the sunlight that's reflected off the Earth's atmosphere and separates it into about 2,000 component wavelengths," said Dennis Nicks, director of payload engineering at Ball Aerospace.
The data is then used to determine the concentrations of trace gases in the atmosphere.
TEMPO will not be alone in its air quality monitoring mission in the Northern Hemisphere.
It will be part of a constellation that includes a South Korean device, GEMS, which has already been launched, and one under development by the European Space Agency, known as Sentinel-4.
AFP
Variety
US
Space
Climate
Environment
NASA
TEMPO
Next
Samsung expects first quarter profit to plunge 95 percent
US rapper Coolio died from fentanyl overdose
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-06
Big Oil accuses Biden admin of 'flip-flopping' on climate change cases
Variety
2023-04-06
Big Oil accuses Biden admin of 'flip-flopping' on climate change cases
0
Variety
2023-04-03
Italy's ski industry fires against climate change
Variety
2023-04-03
Italy's ski industry fires against climate change
0
Variety
2023-04-03
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices
Variety
2023-04-03
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices
0
World
2023-03-28
Investments in renewable energies must quadruple to meet climate target - IRENA
World
2023-03-28
Investments in renewable energies must quadruple to meet climate target - IRENA
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
06:34
Icelandair in 25-jet deal Airbus A321 deal
Variety
06:34
Icelandair in 25-jet deal Airbus A321 deal
0
Variety
06:24
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
Variety
06:24
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
0
Variety
06:16
Tesla cuts US prices for fifth time since January
Variety
06:16
Tesla cuts US prices for fifth time since January
0
Variety
06:14
Toyota says to launch 10 new battery EV models by 2026
Variety
06:14
Toyota says to launch 10 new battery EV models by 2026
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
04:27
Russia's Lavrov holds talks in Turkey
Middle East
04:27
Russia's Lavrov holds talks in Turkey
0
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
0
World
06:24
French top diplomat in rare meeting with Iran counterpart in Beijing
World
06:24
French top diplomat in rare meeting with Iran counterpart in Beijing
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
2
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
3
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
5
Lebanon News
08:50
UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation
Lebanon News
08:50
UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation
6
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
7
Lebanon Economy
11:35
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Lebanon Economy
11:35
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
8
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store