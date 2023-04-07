News
Samsung cuts memory chip production as it hits worst quarterly profit since 2009
Variety
2023-04-07 | 03:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Samsung cuts memory chip production as it hits worst quarterly profit since 2009
Samsung Electronics plans to cut back memory chip production as its operating profit in the first quarter of 2023 is expected to plummet about 96 percent from the previous year. This will be the lowest profit posted by the South Korean tech giant since Q1 2009.
The global macroeconomic slowdown, memory chip oversupply and sluggish demand have hurt its profit, the world’s largest memory chip maker said in its preliminary earnings release on Friday.
“Samsung is adjusting to lower its memory production to a meaningful level,” it noted. Samsung claims to optimize line operations to secure enough memory chip volume for future demand. The tech company added that it will continue to invest in infrastructure and research & development to strengthen its tech leadership in the industry.
Samsung’s quarterly profit from January to March is projected to post 600 billion won ($450 million), dropping around 95.8 percent from 14.12 trillion won in Q1 2022. While the company will release its results later this month, data compiled by Bloomberg suggests that analysts were expecting the company to post 1.4 trillion won quarterly profit for Q1. Its revenue also is expected to drop to 63 trillion won in the first quarter from 77.78 trillion won a year earlier, the company said.
Earlier this year, Samsung said it would not slash its memory chip investment despite dwindling demand, hoping to recover the memory chip market in the second quarter of this year. At the same time, its peers, such as Micron Technology, Kioxia, and SK Hynix, have cut their memory chip production to counter oversupply.
Samsung held the largest global market share of 40.7 percent and 31.4 percent in DRAM memory chips and NAND flash memory, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022. The price of DRAM and NAND dropped approximately 20 percent and 15 percent in the first quarter of this year, per a recent report by TrendFroce.
Samsung said last month it would spend about $230 billion (300 trillion won) on building five new memory and foundry fabs in South Korea over the next two decades — a big move in line with the government’s ambitious aim to set up a mega semiconductor hub in Yongin, on the outskirts of Seoul.
The company will announce a full financial statement at the end of April, including net profit and earnings by sector.
TechCrunch
Variety
Samsung
Cut
Memory
Chip
Production
Worst
Quarterly
Profits
South Korean
Tech
Giant
Electronics
