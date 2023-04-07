News
T-Mobile to provide free MLB.TV subscriptions to customers through 2028
Variety
2023-04-07 | 07:49
T-Mobile to provide free MLB.TV subscriptions to customers through 2028
T-Mobile announced today that it has extended its partnership with Major League Baseball to allow its customers to continue receiving free MLB.TV subscriptions through 2028. An MLB.TV subscription typically costs $150 per year. The extended partnership comes as T-Mobile has offered MLB.TV as a free perk for its customers for the past eight years. MLB.TV lets you stream out-of-market home and away games live or on demand. The service also gives subscribers access to pregame and postgame shows. T-Mobile notes that for the first time, MLB.TV now also provides fans with access to their favorite team’s affiliates’ games in the MLB app. Fans can catch games on their favorite supported devices and enjoy live game DVR controls to pause and rewind the action in HD.
“T-Mobile and MLB are embarking on a six-year journey to deliver breakthrough fan experiences, and it’s all thanks to our leading 5G network,” said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert in a press release. “We’re enhancing the game on and off the field to give fans across the country even more ways to enjoy the game we all love — on top of showing our customers love with free MLB.TV.”
It’s worth noting that the deadline for this year’s free signup period for MLB.TV has already passed, unfortunately, as the last day to sign up was April 4. T-Mobile notes that more customers redeemed their free MLB.TV subscription this year than ever before.
T-Mobile also announced that it will work with the MLB to test an automated ball-strike system (ABS) powered by the company’s private 5G network during some Minor League games. The carrier says real-time ABS data and video will be transmitted securely to help prevent signal interference via devices and the ABS application.
TechCrunch
