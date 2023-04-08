Tesla hit with class action lawsuit over alleged privacy intrusion

Variety
2023-04-08 | 06:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Tesla hit with class action lawsuit over alleged privacy intrusion
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Tesla hit with class action lawsuit over alleged privacy intrusion

A California Tesla owner on Friday sued the electric carmaker in a prospective class action lawsuit accusing it of violating the privacy of customers.

The lawsuit in the US District Court for the Northern District of California came after Reuters reported on Thursday that groups of Tesla employees privately shared via an internal messaging system sometimes highly invasive videos and images recorded by customers’ car cameras between 2019 and 2022.

The lawsuit, filed by Henry Yeh, a San Francisco resident who owns Tesla's Model Y, alleges that Tesla employees were able to access the images and videos for their "tasteless and tortious entertainment" and "the humiliation of those surreptitiously recorded."

"Like anyone would be, Mr Yeh was outraged at the idea that Tesla's cameras can be used to violate his family's privacy, which the California Constitution scrupulously protects," Jack Fitzgerald, an attorney representing Yeh, said in a statement to Reuters.

"Tesla needs to be held accountable for these invasions and for misrepresenting its lax privacy practices to him and other Tesla owners," Fitzgerald said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The lawsuit said Tesla’s conduct is "particularly egregious" and "highly offensive."

It said Yeh was filing the complaint "against Tesla on behalf of himself, similarly-situated class members, and the general public." The complaint said the prospective class would include individuals who owned or leased a Tesla within the past four years.

Reuters reported that some Tesla employees could see customers "doing laundry and really intimate things. We could see their kids," citing a former employee.

"Indeed, parents’ interest in their children’s privacy is one of the most fundamental liberty interests’ society recognizes," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit asks the court "to enjoin Tesla from engaging in its wrongful behavior, including violating the privacy of customers and others, and to recover actual and punitive damages."



Reuters
 

Variety

Tesla

Hit

Class

Action

Lawsuit

Alleged

Privacy

Intrusion

LBCI Next
Baidu sues Apple, app developers over fake Ernie bot apps
With latest hit Lemon8, ByteDance again learns from the China playbook
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-29

Australia's Medibank served with class action lawsuit

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-15

Dutch court finds Facebook misused data in class action suit

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-27

Tesla's German plant hits 4,000 cars per week ahead of schedule

LBCI
Variety
07:56

With latest hit Lemon8, ByteDance again learns from the China playbook

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
06:26

Baidu sues Apple, app developers over fake Ernie bot apps

LBCI
Variety
07:56

With latest hit Lemon8, ByteDance again learns from the China playbook

LBCI
Variety
07:54

India’s central bank abandons UPI rival project

LBCI
Variety
07:51

Anthropic’s $5B, 4-year plan to take on OpenAI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:13

Ukrainian deputy foreign minister due to seek Indian aid – report

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2022-12-08

Wael Abou Faour to LBCI: It is obvious that there is a problem, but it is under control

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-15

Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-08

Worldcoin, cofounded by Sam Altman, is betting the next big thing in AI is proving you are human

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:48

Lebanon caught in the crossfire: Rockets launched and questions unanswered

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:26

Lebanon's electricity sector regulator: Appointment delayed by twelve years

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:18

Scattered danger: The ongoing threat of landmines and cluster bombs in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Save a Life this Easter: Say no to colored baby chicks!

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:43

Does Netanyahu instigate conflicts to distract from internal strife in Israel?

LBCI
World
08:46

Turkey, Russia agree on need to lift fertilizer export obstacles

LBCI
World
04:54

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app