A deputy of Lebanese origin becomes Minister in the new government in Sydney

MP Jihad Dib, of Lebanese origins, was appointed as a minister in the government of New South Wales (NSW), one of the largest states in Australia, after winning a parliamentary seat in Bankstown, Sydney again.



In a post on Facebook, Dib stated that he is honored to be sworn in as the Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government, Minister for Emergency Services, and Minister for Youth Justice.







"It's a big task, but I will do my absolute best to help make people's lives better and to make a difference. […] Another special feature is that I am the first Minister of the Muslim faith in NSW. I hope this serves to inspire people that anything is possible no matter who you are, where you're from, the color of your skin, or the sound of your name," he continued.



Chris Minns, Premier of New South Wales, stated that Jihad Dib has also made history, "becoming the first Minister in NSW to be sworn in on the Qur'an," he said via Twitter.



It is worth noting that the Minns Ministry consists of 22 Ministers, and for the first time in New South Wales' history, it includes 50 percent women, excluding the Premier.