OpenAI CEO considers opening office as Japan government eyes adoption

Variety
2023-04-10 | 08:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
OpenAI CEO considers opening office as Japan government eyes adoption
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
OpenAI CEO considers opening office as Japan government eyes adoption

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman said on Monday he is considering opening an office and expanding services in Japan after a meeting with Japan's prime minister.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Altman exchanged views on the technological progress and merits of AI as well as its risks including privacy and copyright infringement, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

Japan will evaluate the possibility of introducing artificial intelligence-powered technology such as OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot, as it examines the benefits and risks, Matsuno added.
 
ChatGPT - developed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) backed OpenAI - has raised privacy concerns, prompting Italy to temporarily ban the chatbot.

"We hope to ... build something great for Japanese people, make the models better for Japanese language and Japanese culture," Altman told reporters after the meeting with Kishida. His visit to Japan is the first international trip since the launch of ChatGPT.

At a separate meeting at Japan's ruling party headquarters, the chief executive expressed hope that Japan, as a geopolitical power, would play a role in adopting AI and rule-making.
 
Matsuno told reporters in a briefing Japan would consider government adoption of artificial intelligence technology such as OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot if privacy and cybersecurity concerns were resolved.

Following Italy's restriction of ChatGPT, which inspired other European countries to study such measures, OpenAI last week presented measures to remedy privacy breach concerns to the Italian regulator.

Japan will continue evaluating possibilities of introducing AI to reduce government workers' workload after assessing how to respond to concerns such as data breaches, Matsuno said.

Taro Kono, cabinet minister in charge of Japan's digital transformation, said on Friday he was hopeful that AI technologies would "greatly contribute" to the government's workstyle reforms, although saying it would be difficult to introduce ChatGPT at public offices soon due to problems such as machine-generated falsehoods.
 
Kono said he wants the Group of Seven Digital Ministers' meeting, slated for April 29-30 in Japan, to discuss AI technologies including ChatGPT and issue a "united message of G7".
 

Variety

OpenAI

Japan

CEO

Considers

Opening

Office

Government

Eyes

Adoption

LBCI Next
Foxconn plans $800 million investment in southern Taiwan
With words reflecting living far from home, the Arab National Orchestra dazzles the crowd in Houston
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
02:09

Japan eyes AI adoption as OpenAI CEO visits PM Kishida, talks up local expansion

LBCI
World
01:02

Japan's new central bank chief assumes office as global risks loom

LBCI
World
2023-04-03

Finnish center-right eyes coalition talks as defeated Marin considers future

LBCI
World
2023-03-24

Hong Kong government announces measures to lure wealthy family offices

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:14

Japan to add $2.3 billion subsidy to Rapidus for Chitose chip plant

LBCI
Variety
09:11

The Future of the China-US Chip War

LBCI
Variety
08:57

Gradient Ventures backs Axle’s ‘Plaid for insurance’ approach to data verification

LBCI
Variety
08:47

Twitter is now resurfacing official Russian accounts in search results

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:32

China jails two prominent human rights lawyers for over ten years

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-15

Quora’s Poe is launching subscriptions to let you chat with GPT-4 powered bot

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-25

Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-26

Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:40

Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:50

New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:35

Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks

LBCI
Middle East
04:51

Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app