Foxconn plans $800 million investment in southern Taiwan
Variety
2023-04-10 | 08:25
Foxconn plans $800 million investment in southern Taiwan
Foxconn (2317.TW) is planning to invest T$25 billion ($820 million) in the next three years in new manufacturing facilities in southern Taiwan to support its electric vehicle (EV) ambitions, the company said on Sunday.
The company, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, said the investments in Kaohsiung will include plants for making electric buses and batteries for EVs.
Foxconn, a major Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier and iPhone assembler, has big ambitions in the EV market as it seeks to diversify its revenue base.
Reuters
0
World
04:32
China jails two prominent human rights lawyers for over ten years
World
04:32
China jails two prominent human rights lawyers for over ten years
0
Variety
2023-03-15
Quora’s Poe is launching subscriptions to let you chat with GPT-4 powered bot
Variety
2023-03-15
Quora’s Poe is launching subscriptions to let you chat with GPT-4 powered bot
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-25
Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion
Lebanon News
2023-02-25
Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion
0
Variety
2023-03-26
Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance
Variety
2023-03-26
Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance
