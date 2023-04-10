News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gradient Ventures backs Axle’s ‘Plaid for insurance’ approach to data verification
Variety
2023-04-10 | 08:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Gradient Ventures backs Axle’s ‘Plaid for insurance’ approach to data verification
The inability to accurately assess risk for insurance purposes is costing the industry a lot of money. Earlier this year, State Farm reported that its property and casualty underwriting business took a $13 billion hit in 2022 due to “rapidly increasing claims severity and significant additions to prior accident year incurred claims.”
Axle is trying to change that. The two-year-old company developed a universal API for insurance data and is taking an approach of a “Plaid for insurance,” Cameron Duncan, co-founder and CEO of Axle, told TechCrunch.
Many insurtechs solve for insurance distribution and policy administration. Instead, Axle, started by Duncan, Armaan Sikand and Nihar Parikh, provides access to real-time insurance data, automated insurance verification and monitoring of ongoing coverage so that customers, like rental car companies, can reduce their operational costs.
“In the insurance industry today, there is a lot of focus on how we use AI to improve underwriting, but connectivity is where we come into play: How do we interact with the rest of the world?” Duncan said. “Our mission is bridging the gap between insurance and the parallel industries like auto lending, home and mortgages.”
Similar to how Plaid leverages a user-permissioned data platform for banking, Axle allows users to connect their insurance account to trusted companies in seconds through a developer-friendly API or one of Axle’s low-code or no-code options.
After launching a year ago, the company is seeing double-digit customer and revenue growth and has grown its carrier network over a hundred carriers.
Now Axle is flush with $4 million in seed funding. The round was led by Gradient Ventures and includes investment from existing investor Y Combinator and participation from Soma Capital, Contrary Capital, Rebel Fund, BLH Ventures and a group of angel investors, including members of the founding team of Plaid and former executives from Cox Automotive.
The co-founders intend to deploy the new capital into additional hiring, expanding its carrier coverage and adding different markets and use cases. There are two growth angles for Axle, including additional lines of insurance, for example, boat, commercial insurance and healthcare, and going horizontal with use cases around other kinds of verification and filing claims.
“Ensuring data is extremely complex,” Sikand said in an interview. “Part of our technology is also being the first in the space to really build a standardized way to understand and digest the data.”
TechCrunch
Variety
Gradient
Ventures
Backs
Axles
Plaid
Insurance
Approach
Data
Verification
Next
The Future of the China-US Chip War
Twitter is now resurfacing official Russian accounts in search results
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-27
Slack backs Videowise’s approach to creating interactive, shoppable videos
Variety
2023-03-27
Slack backs Videowise’s approach to creating interactive, shoppable videos
0
World
05:46
Futures muted after jobs data raises odds of more rate hikes
World
05:46
Futures muted after jobs data raises odds of more rate hikes
0
World
04:42
Gold slides 1% after US jobs data raises rate hike bets
World
04:42
Gold slides 1% after US jobs data raises rate hike bets
0
World
2023-04-06
Zurich Insurance becomes second firm to quit climate alliance
World
2023-04-06
Zurich Insurance becomes second firm to quit climate alliance
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:14
Japan to add $2.3 billion subsidy to Rapidus for Chitose chip plant
Variety
09:14
Japan to add $2.3 billion subsidy to Rapidus for Chitose chip plant
0
Variety
09:11
The Future of the China-US Chip War
Variety
09:11
The Future of the China-US Chip War
0
Variety
08:47
Twitter is now resurfacing official Russian accounts in search results
Variety
08:47
Twitter is now resurfacing official Russian accounts in search results
0
Variety
08:45
Vietnam to probe TikTok over "toxic" content
Variety
08:45
Vietnam to probe TikTok over "toxic" content
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04
Over 10,000 additional Lebanese families to receive aid as ministry extends 'Aman'
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04
Over 10,000 additional Lebanese families to receive aid as ministry extends 'Aman'
0
Variety
2023-01-12
Lebanese driver Tani Hanna wins in Abu Dhabi
Variety
2023-01-12
Lebanese driver Tani Hanna wins in Abu Dhabi
0
Variety
2023-01-05
Hariri and Mikati among 5 richest Arab families of 2022
Variety
2023-01-05
Hariri and Mikati among 5 richest Arab families of 2022
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
3
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
5
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
6
Press Highlights
00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
06:02
Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks
Lebanon News
06:02
Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks
8
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store