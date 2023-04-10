Japan to add $2.3 billion subsidy to Rapidus for Chitose chip plant

Variety
2023-04-10 | 09:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Japan to add $2.3 billion subsidy to Rapidus for Chitose chip plant
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Japan to add $2.3 billion subsidy to Rapidus for Chitose chip plant

Japan's industry ministry is finalizing a plan to provide state-backed chip maker Rapidus an additional 300 billion yen ($2.27 billion) in funding to build a semiconductor plant in the northern island of Hokkaido, a local paper reported on Saturday.

Rapidus, which in February picked Chitose, near Sapporo, as the site for a cutting-edge two-nanometer chip factory, previously secured an initial 70 billion yen funding from the government.
 
The additional grant will be used to help Rapidus build a prototype line scheduled to launch in 2025, the Hokkaido Shimbun paper said, citing multiple unidentified sources.

Rapidus chair Tetsuro Higashi told Reuters in February that it would need about 7 trillion yen of mostly taxpayer money to begin mass-producing advanced logic chips in around 2027, with support from American chip giant IBM Corp (IBM.N).
 
The Japanese government is also offering up to 476 billion yen in subsidies to a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) (2330.TW) plant in Kyushu, in which Sony Group Corp (6758.T) and Denso Corp (6902.T) each have a minority stake.
 

Variety

Rapidus

Japan

Billion

Subsidy

Chitose

Chip

Plant

LBCI Next
A deputy of Lebanese origin becomes Minister in the new government in Sydney
Virgin Orbit's would-be white knight and a $200 million rescue that fell flat
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-04

China probes Micron for cybersecurity risks, urges Japan to stay out of US chip export curbs

LBCI
World
2023-04-03

Japan restricts chipmaking equipment exports as it aligns with US China curbs

LBCI
World
2023-04-03

China dissatisfied with Japan's chip export restrictions - spokesperson

LBCI
World
2023-03-30

US chip subsidy criteria could be a 'burden', says South Korea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:11

The Future of the China-US Chip War

LBCI
Variety
08:57

Gradient Ventures backs Axle’s ‘Plaid for insurance’ approach to data verification

LBCI
Variety
08:47

Twitter is now resurfacing official Russian accounts in search results

LBCI
Variety
08:45

Vietnam to probe TikTok over "toxic" content

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04

Over 10,000 additional Lebanese families to receive aid as ministry extends 'Aman'

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-12

Lebanese driver Tani Hanna wins in Abu Dhabi

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Hariri and Mikati among 5 richest Arab families of 2022

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:40

Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:50

New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:35

Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks

LBCI
Middle East
04:51

Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app