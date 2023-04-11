‘Young Global Changers Recoupling Awards’ shortlists initiative from Lebanon among top projects

Congrats, @TechWomen #ExchangeAlumni Rim Assaad! Rim was just recognized with a Young Global Changemakers Recoupling Award for her work launching the first all-women solar team in Lebanon and training more than 1,250 female technicians and engineers! @ECAatState @StateDept pic.twitter.com/nSAV9rnVzL
— ExchangeAlumni (@exchangealumni) April 4, 2023
Congrats, @TechWomen #ExchangeAlumni Rim Assaad! Rim was just recognized with a Young Global Changemakers Recoupling Award for her work launching the first all-women solar team in Lebanon and training more than 1,250 female technicians and engineers! @ECAatState @StateDept pic.twitter.com/nSAV9rnVzL