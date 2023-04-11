‘Young Global Changers Recoupling Awards’ shortlists initiative from Lebanon among top projects

Congrats, @TechWomen #ExchangeAlumni Rim Assaad! Rim was just recognized with a Young Global Changemakers Recoupling Award for her work launching the first all-women solar team in Lebanon and training more than 1,250 female technicians and engineers! @ECAatState @StateDept pic.twitter.com/nSAV9rnVzL — ExchangeAlumni (@exchangealumni) April 4, 2023

Co-founded and headed by Lebanese Ryme Assaad, Rise2030 was shortlisted as one of the Top 50 projects for the 2023 Young Global Changers Recoupling Awards.The “Young Global Changers Recoupling Awards” Initiative aims to recognize young changemakers worldwide who contribute towards a better “recoupling” of economic prosperity with environmental sustainability and the impact of youth-led projects.Rise2030 was listed among this year’s semi-finalists, who have officially been named “2023 Young Global Changers” alongside the finalists.The RISE2030, which stands for Renewable Innovation for Sustainability and Empowerment 2030, empowers women, the youth, and refugees by creating green job opportunities in the sector for underserved community members and aims at empowering stakeholders in water-energy-waste and food by integrating circular economy to achieve social, economic, and environmental goals.