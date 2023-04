In a rare scene, hail and snow cover some parts of Saudi Arabia

In a unique scene, some parts of Saudi Arabia, including the Al Baha region, were hit by an uncommon snowfall on Monday morning.



Videos on social media showed snow and hail accumulating on the road, causing vehicles to get stuck.



In spite of the disruption, the unusual weather caused excitement among children and adults who took advantage of this rare instance.



It is worth noting that even in the coldest months, it rarely snows in Saudi Arabia. However, the country saw several instances of snowfall, including the recent ones coming in 2016.

#الباحه_الان

طبقات البرد وصلت لنصف المتر في منطقة الباحة

April 10, 2023