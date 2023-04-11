News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Apple to open first India retail stores next week, signaling growth ambitions in emerging market
Variety
2023-04-11 | 07:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Apple to open first India retail stores next week, signaling growth ambitions in emerging market
Two decades after entering India, Apple is gearing up to launch its first set of retail stores in the populous South Asian nation, signaling the tech giant’s growing interest in the market.
Apple said on Tuesday it plans to open Apple BKC in Mumbai on April 18 and Apple Saket in Delhi on April 20. The iPhone-maker’s first retail stores in India have been long-anticipated, but the limited market for high-end smartphones and laptops in the country has tempered Apple’s expansion efforts.
Despite being the world’s second-largest internet market, the majority of smartphones sold in India are priced below $250. While India accounts for a small portion of Apple’s overall revenue, the iPhone-maker has expressed optimism about the nation’s potential for growth.
Apple said that the new retail locations “mark a significant expansion in India that will offer great new ways to browse, discover, and buy Apple products with exceptional service and experiences for customers.”
In preparation for the store openings, Apple has been actively recruiting employees in recent months, according to growing job postings. The company, which launched its Indian online store in 2020, had initially planned to open its first retail location in 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced a delay.
Apple is also working to turn India into a key global hardware manufacturing hub, thanks in part to the incentives New Delhi is offering to manufacturers to expand their presence in the country.
The company’s contract manufacturing partners, Foxconn and Wistron, have increased local assembly of iPhones and other Apple devices in recent quarters. According to a report by JP Morgan analysts last year, Apple is expected to expand its manufacturing capacity in India to produce 25 percent of all iPhones by 2025.
TechCrunch
Variety
Apple
India
Retail
Stores
Opening
Signaling
Growth
Ambitions
Emerging
Market
Next
Researchers populated a tiny virtual town with AI
South Korea fines Google $32M for blocking developers from releasing games on rival’s platform
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-05
Apple readies opening of its first retail store in India
Variety
2023-04-05
Apple readies opening of its first retail store in India
0
Variety
2023-04-03
Apple wins appeal over UK mobile market competition probe
Variety
2023-04-03
Apple wins appeal over UK mobile market competition probe
0
Variety
2023-03-24
Apple Inc supplier Pegatron in talks to open second India factory
Variety
2023-03-24
Apple Inc supplier Pegatron in talks to open second India factory
0
World
2023-03-17
India markets regulator looks to plug gaps allowing founders to own stock options
World
2023-03-17
India markets regulator looks to plug gaps allowing founders to own stock options
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:51
Lebanese Christa Maria amazes La Voix judges singing in French with oriental rhythm
Variety
10:51
Lebanese Christa Maria amazes La Voix judges singing in French with oriental rhythm
0
World
10:11
Biden administration seeks input on AI safety measures
World
10:11
Biden administration seeks input on AI safety measures
0
Variety
08:56
Swiss researchers use typing, mouse clicks to detect office stress
Variety
08:56
Swiss researchers use typing, mouse clicks to detect office stress
0
Variety
08:53
Bain Capital to buy stake in enterprise software firm iManage
Variety
08:53
Bain Capital to buy stake in enterprise software firm iManage
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-27
Price of gasoline drops 28000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-27
Price of gasoline drops 28000 LBP
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-21
What is Parliament role in solving banking sector crisis?
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-21
What is Parliament role in solving banking sector crisis?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-04
Residents of al-Kneisseh stage sit-in-[VIDEO]
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-04
Residents of al-Kneisseh stage sit-in-[VIDEO]
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-03
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
Press Highlights
2023-04-03
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
2
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
3
Middle East
09:04
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
Middle East
09:04
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
4
Lebanon News
06:38
Public institutions to close on Eid Al-Fitr, Labor Day
Lebanon News
06:38
Public institutions to close on Eid Al-Fitr, Labor Day
5
Lebanon News
09:37
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:37
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
6
Variety
07:20
In a rare scene, hail and snow cover some parts of Saudi Arabia
Variety
07:20
In a rare scene, hail and snow cover some parts of Saudi Arabia
7
World
04:35
Credit Suisse job cuts must be frozen
World
04:35
Credit Suisse job cuts must be frozen
8
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store