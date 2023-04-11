Apple to open first India retail stores next week, signaling growth ambitions in emerging market

Variety
2023-04-11 | 07:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Apple to open first India retail stores next week, signaling growth ambitions in emerging market
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Apple to open first India retail stores next week, signaling growth ambitions in emerging market

Two decades after entering India, Apple is gearing up to launch its first set of retail stores in the populous South Asian nation, signaling the tech giant’s growing interest in the market.

Apple said on Tuesday it plans to open Apple BKC in Mumbai on April 18 and Apple Saket in Delhi on April 20. The iPhone-maker’s first retail stores in India have been long-anticipated, but the limited market for high-end smartphones and laptops in the country has tempered Apple’s expansion efforts.

Despite being the world’s second-largest internet market, the majority of smartphones sold in India are priced below $250. While India accounts for a small portion of Apple’s overall revenue, the iPhone-maker has expressed optimism about the nation’s potential for growth.

Apple said that the new retail locations “mark a significant expansion in India that will offer great new ways to browse, discover, and buy Apple products with exceptional service and experiences for customers.”

In preparation for the store openings, Apple has been actively recruiting employees in recent months, according to growing job postings. The company, which launched its Indian online store in 2020, had initially planned to open its first retail location in 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced a delay.

Apple is also working to turn India into a key global hardware manufacturing hub, thanks in part to the incentives New Delhi is offering to manufacturers to expand their presence in the country.

The company’s contract manufacturing partners, Foxconn and Wistron, have increased local assembly of iPhones and other Apple devices in recent quarters. According to a report by JP Morgan analysts last year, Apple is expected to expand its manufacturing capacity in India to produce 25 percent of all iPhones by 2025.
 

Variety

Apple

India

Retail

Stores

Opening

Signaling

Growth

Ambitions

Emerging

Market

LBCI Next
Researchers populated a tiny virtual town with AI
South Korea fines Google $32M for blocking developers from releasing games on rival’s platform
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-05

Apple readies opening of its first retail store in India

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-03

Apple wins appeal over UK mobile market competition probe

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-24

Apple Inc supplier Pegatron in talks to open second India factory

LBCI
World
2023-03-17

India markets regulator looks to plug gaps allowing founders to own stock options

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:51

Lebanese Christa Maria amazes La Voix judges singing in French with oriental rhythm

LBCI
World
10:11

Biden administration seeks input on AI safety measures

LBCI
Variety
08:56

Swiss researchers use typing, mouse clicks to detect office stress

LBCI
Variety
08:53

Bain Capital to buy stake in enterprise software firm iManage

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-27

Price of gasoline drops 28000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-21

What is Parliament role in solving banking sector crisis?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-04

Residents of al-Kneisseh stage sit-in-[VIDEO]

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-03

Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app