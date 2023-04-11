Musk says SpaceX Starship rocket launch slipping to later in April

Variety
2023-04-11 | 08:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Musk says SpaceX Starship rocket launch slipping to later in April
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Musk says SpaceX Starship rocket launch slipping to later in April

A key SpaceX Starship Super Heavy rocket launch test now is likely to take place later this month rather than sometime this week, the space company's CEO Elon Musk said on Monday.

SpaceX envisions Starship as a fully reusable transportation system to carry astronauts and cargo to Earth orbit, the moon, Mars and beyond. The rocket is scheduled to lift off from SpaceX's Starbase facilities at Boca Chica in South Texas in the first launch of the company's fully stacked 394-foot (120-meter) tall Starship rocket system. Fully stacked means all its parts are assembled, with the upper stage sitting atop the booster.
 
"Starship launch trending towards near the end of third week of April," Musk wrote on Twitter a day after stating that it was ready for launch and "awaiting regulatory approval."

A planning notice posted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on April 4 said the launch's primary expected date was for Monday, but listed backup dates as Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. Musk said last week Starship would be ready to launch this week.
 
The FAA on Monday issued a revised notice that said the launch could now happen April 17.

SpaceX must still get a launch license from the FAA for what is expected to be its first orbital flight test from Boca Chica. One key hurdle remains - completion of a federal environmental compliance review.

The Starship rocket system consists of a Starship rocket sitting atop a "Super Heavy" first stage booster with 33 rocket engines. The plan is to deploy the Starship second stage into space, where it would complete a full orbit of Earth before re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down off the coast of Hawaii. The plan also would be for the Super Heavy booster to land in Texas near the launch site.
 

Variety

Elon Musk

SpaceX

Starship

Rocket

Launch

Slipping

Later

April

LBCI Next
4 in 10 say next vehicle will be electric
AutoLeap, now with $18M Series B, accelerates SaaS approach to auto repair operations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-07

Lebanon caught in the crossfire: Rockets launched and questions unanswered

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-07

Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-05

Hype grows for SpaceX’s Starship orbital flight test, but barriers remain

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-05

Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem's Al Aqsa, Gaza launches rockets at Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:51

Lebanese Christa Maria amazes La Voix judges singing in French with oriental rhythm

LBCI
World
10:11

Biden administration seeks input on AI safety measures

LBCI
Variety
08:56

Swiss researchers use typing, mouse clicks to detect office stress

LBCI
Variety
08:53

Bain Capital to buy stake in enterprise software firm iManage

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-27

Price of gasoline drops 28000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-21

What is Parliament role in solving banking sector crisis?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-04

Residents of al-Kneisseh stage sit-in-[VIDEO]

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-03

Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app