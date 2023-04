"I'm not judging you; I'm a fan of your art," with these words, Corneille summarized his admiration for Christa Maria's artistic skill on Canada's "La Voix."This young woman of Lebanese origins was once again able to captivate hearts with her singing "D'amour ou d'amitié" by Celine Dion and draws attention to her singing talent.Christa Maria sang along with the audience while the Arab communities throughout Canada voted with pride for this immigrant who reached the semi-finals. Still, luck - perhaps - had his say, as she could not win the show's title.Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl sang professionally and played with great skill on the Rhode instrument. This surprised the judges, who considered her performance included in the most challenging and musically accurate list, demonstrating an extraordinary talent that deserves praise.In a comment by one of the jury, Marc Dupré, he said what Christa Maria presented "is crazy because I do not know to what extent people are technically aware of the difficulty of what you are presenting."